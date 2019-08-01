Casio G-SHOCK Unveils All-New Line Up of Men's Master of G MUDMASTER Timepieces

The GGB100 is available in military themed colorways, black ( GGB100-1A ), green ( GGB100-1A3 ), and orange ( GGB100-1A9 ). The new GGB100 models feature the MUDMASTER traditional cylindrical button structure, which is made to prevent debris from entering the watch, as well as a textured band and large buttons to ensure ease of use and high visibility. The new timepieces also boast a dual layered case back of thin stainless steel and fine resin to keep it airtight, resistant to shocks and provide a comfortable feel to wear from day to night.

The latest MUDMASTER's were designed with several new features, including location and activity-tracking technology. For example, as part of the timepiece's Bluetooth® connectivity capabilities via the G-SHOCK Connected App, they come equipped with a special function within the app that provides a location indicator, mission log memory, location memory, step tracker, sunrise and sunset data and more. In addition, the timepiece's Quad sensors- compass, thermometer, altimeter/barometer, and step tracker - further enhance its capabilities.

A video was created to showcase the capabilities and features of the new timepiece; check it out here: http://bit.ly/GGB100Video.

Each model also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance

water resistance Shock resistance

World Time (38TZ/38 Cities)

Approximate 2 year battery

Auto Double LED light

Full auto calendar

5 daily alarms

1/100 th Second Stopwatch

Second Stopwatch Countdown Timer

The GGB100 timepieces will retail for $350 each and will be available for purchase this August at select jewelers and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about these watches, visit https://www.gshock.com/watches/master-of-g.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com/home.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

(954) 303 9120

Rachel.shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

