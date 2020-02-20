Casio G-SHOCK Unveils MR-G x Bruce Lee Collaboration Model

The MRG-G2000BL-9A was envisioned as a collaboration between Bruce Lee, whose combination of world-class physical and mental toughness continues to captivate people today, and the ever-evolving MR-G series, the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK line, which likewise continues to deliver an uncompromising commitment to structured materials, processing, and finishing. The updated MRG model arrives with a yellow, Dura Soft Fluoro-Rubber Band, which brings both high durability and a soft feel on the wrist, as well as sapphire glass crystal that provides outstanding scratch resistance.

In addition to a strong yet comfortable band, the MRG-G2000BL-9A also boasts a sleek bezel that is coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC) to increase abrasion resistance. The model's titanium case and bezel are also subjected to a deep-layer hardening process, which makes their surfaces four to five times harder than plain titanium, for a double hardening treatment, ensuring strength throughout the entire model.

The colors black and yellow are used for the case and the band respectively, recalling the tracksuit worn by Bruce Lee in the posthumously released film, Game of Death. In addition, the colors yellow and red, which appear in the emblem of Jeet Kune Do, the martial arts philosophy founded by Lee, are used for the indices and the MR-G logo and second hand, respectively.

The entire watch expresses the philosophical thinking behind Jeet Kune Do, as well as the philosophy of its creator Bruce Lee. The bezel is engraved with "Using no way as a way, having no limitation as limitation," a phrase that expresses the limitless potential of Jeet Kune Do, while its symbol, with the same phrase in Chinese, is engraved on the case back. The 3 o'clock position on the dial is also decorated with Bruce Lee's signature, using the Chinese character "龍," or dragon, Bruce's nickname. These and other features make the MRG-G2000BL-9A a special model very much alive with the energy of Bruce Lee, whose legendary spirit transcends the generations.

The model is based on the MRG-G2000 of the flagship MR-G series, which matches the legendary action film star's combination of strength and beauty while also delivering tons of advanced technology. The MRG-G2000BL-9A features time adjustment capabilities using radio wave time-calibration signals, GPS satellite signals, and Bluetooth® to ensure accurate time reflecting time zone changes around the world and daylight savings time.

The MRG-G2000BL-9A also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Airplane Mode

Super Illuminator LED Light

World Time (39 time zones)

Daily Alarm

Full Auto Calendar

1/1 Sec. Stopwatch (24H)

Countdown Timer (24H)

The MRG-G2000BL-9A will retail for $4,000 and will be available for purchase beginning in April at select Jewelers and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

Bruce Lee

Lee Jun-fan (Chinese: 李振藩; November 27, 1940 – July 20, 1973), known professionally as Bruce Lee (Chinese: 李小龍), was a Chinese-American actor, director, martial artist, martial arts instructor, and philosopher. He was the founder of Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid martial arts philosophy drawing from different combat disciplines that is often credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts (MMA). Lee is considered one of the most influential commentators, critics, advocates, and martial artists of all time and is a pop culture icon of the 20th century who bridged the gap between East and West. He is often credited with helping to change the way Asians were presented in American films.

