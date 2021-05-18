Casio Highlights Healthy Ways To Manage Stress During Mental Health Awareness Month

DOVER, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1949, May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, it is important to find healthy ways to deal with stress and adapt to change. Whether that be reconnecting with a hobby or refreshing your wardrobe to boost excitement and confidence, Casio offers a wide portfolio of electronic musical instruments and timepieces to motivate users to channel stress in a positive and healthy way.

For Music Enthusiasts

For music-making enthusiasts, a great way to reduce stress-related health issues is by channeling negative emotions or reactions through music. Whether you are looking to refine your piano playing skills or learn a new skill entirely, Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 is designed for musicians of varying skill levels. This model is compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for piano app, through which users can easily customize their piano to suit their needs and learn their favorite songs. The digital piano features 88 keys with a simulated ebony and ivory texture, and a fully weighted Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard that delivers an authentic piano touch. The PX-S1000 goes anywhere you might need a piano: on a table, counter, desk, bed – the list goes on. If playing outside helps reduce your stress, you can easily bring the PX-S1000 outside. Weighing under 25 pounds and with optional 6xAA battery power, the possibilities are endless. The PX-S1000 (MSRP: $949.99) includes stereo grand piano plus 18 other tones. The PX-S1000's touch sensor controls are revealed only when the power button is pressed and are easy to see and use in any light. The touch sensor controls fade away when powered off, leaving only a clean, seamless top panel.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

For Fashion Lovers

If the thought of going back to the office is causing stress, refreshing your wardrobe might make you excited and more confident. Going back to work might feel strange and unfamiliar but taking time to prepare can help you feel calmer, more confident and ready to focus your energy. And that does not just apply to the job itself, but also your work wardrobe. By planning what you are going to wear and organizing your closet accordingly, you will not only have one less thing to stress about, you will also feel more confident in your style.

Casio's EDIFICE EQB1100XDB-2A is a great option to refresh your accessories wardrobe and elevate any outfit, whether working from home or the office. The timepiece features a stainless-steel case and band, as well as an octagonal bezel with a blue IP tachymeter for a design that is sporty yet elegant. In addition to Bluetooth® smartphone connectivity and solar powered capabilities, the EQB1100XDB-2A ($320) features a scratch resistant sapphire crystal, stopwatch, water resistance for up to 100 meters and more.

For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit Edifice.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit Casio.com .

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

