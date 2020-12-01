Casio Highlights The Stress Relief Benefits Of Music During The Holiday Season

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "most wonderful time of the year" is officially here, bringing its normal holiday stressors and then some more. This holiday season is not like any other, but one thing is for sure, music has a powerful effect on the body and mind. Casio America, Inc , offers the ideal tools for music lovers of all ages or skill levels to play out the stressors of the season and make the holidays merry and bright at home. Carve out some playing time for yourself or share your favorite jingles with loved ones with Casio's portfolio of electronic musical instruments.

"Music can be an extremely powerful outlet for stress relief and can be used to improve emotional health, whether someone is playing, listening to, or singing along with their favorite tune," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "Casio is proud to offer a variety of electronic musical instruments that promote well-being and healing, particularly in high-stress environments. There is no better time than now to start playing an instrument and taking the time to unwind with music."

Casiotone CT-S200 and LK-S250

When kids need a breather, playing music is a great way to minimize stress and make this season more fun and fulfilling. The ultra-compact CT-S200 and LK-S250 electronic keyboards are ideal for kids learning to play the piano. Both models are loaded with features to help improve piano playing skills, and when connected to Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, kids can view notes displayed graphically in real time in the piano roll window, change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder, and show scores for right-hand, left hand, or both. Kids can make music wherever and whenever with the CT-S200 as it can run on power or six AA batteries. Additional features include 61 full-size keys, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, Dance Music Mode with 50 styles of EDM, and USB-MIDI.

The LK-S250 ($169) also boasts lighted keys and Casio's Step-Up lesson system, making it easier than ever to learn your favorite songs. The CT-S200 ($119) is available in white, red and black.

PRIVIA PX-S1000

Packed in a slim and elegant case, Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 will inspire musicians to explore their emotions and manage holiday stressors with an authentic grand piano sound and feel and a top of the line design. Notable features include a polished top panel and illuminated touch sensor controls, 77 stunning piano tones, a Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard, a powerful stereo speaker system, just to name some. The PX-S1000 series are the perfect match for at home, stage or studio play and its integrated Bluetooth® feature allows users to connect a device wirelessly. This digital keyboard is also compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for piano App, through which users can easily customize their PX-S100- to suit their needs. The PX-S1000 ($649.99) is available in black, red and white.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

