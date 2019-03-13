Casio Introduces PRO TREK Midnight Navy Series

Equipped with Casio's Triple Sensor Version 3 Technology, the PRG600YB-2 and PRW6600Y-2 include a direction sensor for compass readings, pressure sensor for altimeter/barometer readings and a thermo sensor for temperature. The new models also feature Casio's Tough Solar Power technology, which consists of a solar panel system that converts light to electricity and eliminates the need for battery changes. Both timepieces can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepieces have a battery life of approximately seven months. A special power-save feature conserves energy by enabling the timepieces to power down when not exposed to light, which if stored in total darkness with power save on after a full charge, could extend the battery life to nearly two years.

Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, 1/100th stopwatch, five daily alarms, world time, countdown timer, and more. The PRG600YB-2 (MSRP: $320) and PRW6600Y-2 (MSRP: $350) will be available nationwide in April at select jewelry and watch retailers, as well as Casio.com. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

