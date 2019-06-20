Casio Offers Unmatched Education Solutions

DOVER, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, understands the frustration educators experience when connecting and preparing for presentations in both wired and wireless settings. As active learning and collaboration become mainstays in schools, the need for classroom flexibility increases. Keeping this in mind, Casio's latest projectors deliver convenience and outstanding operating performance that educators appreciate thanks to Casio Education Solutions . This valuable system comes standard with 2019 Casio LampFree Network models – including the new Superior Series as well as the 2019 Advanced and Ultra Short Throw models – saving educators and IT Managers even more money because they can get a lot of the functionality of a stand-alone system provided at no additional cost.

"As a veteran in the industry, Casio knows how important it is for educators to have innovative technology in the classroom that helps engage with students on a deeper level," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "With Casio's Education Solutions, our 2019 lineup of LampFree projectors gives educators the tools they need to create dynamic lessons and learning environments more conducive to active learning."

CASIO EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

Setting up technology can take away from valuable instruction time. To help alleviate this challenge, 2019 Casio LampFree Network Model projectors provide a variety of features designed to reduce set-up time in the classroom and keep students focused on the curriculum. The new models offer an Auto Input Search to eliminate the need to set the input port which teachers must do to connect to a classroom's projector. With this feature, educators simply plug the PC into the projector and start the class immediately.

Casio's new Network models are compatible with Casio's YW-41 wireless adaptor and offer educators endless possibilities for a modern, streamlined lesson with additional features as part of the Casio Education package. Using Casio's One Click Connection feature, educators can effortlessly connect to a classroom projector with minimal time loss. Using the C-Connection Software or App IT managers simply create the icon for connection in advance and upload it on any shared server or cloud system. Teachers and students then add the icon on their devices and click to wirelessly project content to that model without having to re-install the projector for each use.

Using the Moderator Function, teachers can select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their PC onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease. Up to 40 devices can be connected at one time and up to 4 devices can be displayed simultaneously. And with PC Remote educators also can control projection remotely through a smart device from anywhere in the classroom, as well as control the projector input when using Projector Remote Operation.

Educators can also transition from one class to the next with the Auto Projection Off feature, which automatically puts the projector into stand-by mode. Other built-in features include a Countdown Timer for classroom management, Template function to increase efficiency and Mirror Mode to reverse project images to show form and movement.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Additionally, the Superior Series Network Models offer brightness up to 4000 lumens and come outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source – the R-Hybrid Light Source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. For use in schools, this corresponds to an operating lifetime of up to 18 years, during which the projector is running for an average of six hours a day through a 180-day school year.

Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors is available now at select A/V dealers nationwide. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home .

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

