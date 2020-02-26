Casio Partners With Digital Design Services

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive exhibits at museums, theme parks and similar venues offer visitors a wide range of beneficial experiences. From fostering a deeper understanding of a topic to assisting with wayfinding and more, these interactive displays can help venues, theme parks and institutions disseminate information to consumers in a quicker, more dynamic manner. Digital Design Services – a diverse company of interactive multimedia and technology exhibit innovators – offers its clients a variety of solutions from video production to tech integration to keep their displays engaging. Recent integrations by Digital Design Services incorporate Casio's high-quality LampFree® projection technology.

"In our company's early years, a client requested we use environmentally friendly tech for an exhibit. At the time, Casio was the only company offering a lamp-free projector with high-brightness," said Joe Rugowski President of Digital Design Services. "Since we integrated Casio's LampFree projectors in that exhibit we haven't looked back. Not only are Casio's projectors lamp-free, they also offer high-brightness and low maintenance which is ideal for our customers across the country!"

Digital Design Services creates digital exhibit interactives and integrates technology into museum spaces and more. Each interactive the team creates is a custom designed, graphically rich and unique product to meet each client's needs. Casio's Slim Projector Series and Ultra Short Throw Series of LampFree projectors are an essential component for several projects Digital Design Services works on, including 'painting' weather effects, digital figures and live animations on walls. Due to the portability, high-quality performance and low maintenance, Casio's SLIM and Ultra Short Throw projectors remain the projectors of choice with more than 85 current integrations. Casio's LampFree projectors are outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source which produces clear and brilliant colors while providing great cost-saving benefits with a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp, which is ideal for Digital Design Services diverse clientele.

"We are proud to partner with businesses like Digital Design Services to create high-quality, interactive exhibits that touch the lives of people all over the nation," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Each interactive created by the Digital Design Services team is confirmation that that our projection technology provides clients with everything they need to deliver truly enhanced experiences."

To learn more about Digital Design Services, visit www.digitaldesignservices.com. For more information on Casio's portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit Website - http://www.casiousa.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

