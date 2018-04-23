Casio Partners With Kendall Hunt Publishing To Enhance Popular High School Mathematics E-Textbook Series

"Kendall Hunt described a need for a multi-faceted onscreen calculation space that could be easily integrated into their existing e-book delivery platform," said Jim Gross, General Manager of Casio's Education Division. "Casio's ClassPad.net technology meets students' needs in the areas of high school algebra and geometry, and provides the creative freedom necessary for students to interact with Kendall Hunt's dynamic inquiry-based investigations."

ClassPad.net helps students investigate mathematics deeply and enhance their understanding of related concepts using a single web application. Due to the increasing dominance of touchscreen devices both in and out of the classroom, ClassPad.net is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touchscreen-based platforms. The software also takes advantage of Casio's Natural Display technology for input and output of mathematical expressions. ClassPad.net allows simultaneous display of calculation, graphing, geometry, and data analysis/statistics, which allows Kendall Hunt to design even more purposeful and innovative investigations.

"We are excited to enter this partnership with Casio," said Tim Pope, Kendall Hunt Curriculum Director. "The addition of ClassPad.net to the Discovering series is going to provide students and teachers the opportunity to develop their Mathematical Practices while engaging in the investigations of the Discovering series. ClassPad.net will also give students the ability to work collaboratively with teachers and their peers."





Kendall Hunt's Discovering Mathematics series is aligned to the Common Core and designed to engage all students in active learning through a discovery-based, technology-rich approach, building and reinforcing essential skills as they progress. It fully incorporates problem-solving, real-world applications, conceptual understanding, and mathematics as sense making.

For more information about ClassPad.net, please visit www.classpad.net. For Casio software-related questions, please contact classpad.netinquiry@casio.com. If interested in more information on Casio's full portfolio of education products and resources, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

For more information about Kendall Hunt Publishing, please visit kendallhunt.com. For information regarding the Kendall Hunt Publishing PreK-12 division, visit k12.kendallhunt.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio America, Inc. has been a leader and innovator in educational technology for the past 60 years. Throughout its history, Casio's mission has been to create something from nothing (a "0-to-1" philosophy). With the release of ClassPad.net, the Company's commitments to ongoing development, response to teacher/student feedback, and supportive professional development, Casio demonstrates continued dedication to this mindset. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

About Kendall Hunt Publishing

Kendall Hunt Publishing is the premiere publisher of innovative, hands-on, inquiry-based science, mathematics, gifted and virtual reality curricula for grades PreK-12. Our award-winning research and standards-based programs are available in both print and digital components that fully engage students, teachers, and parents. Visit k12.kendallhunt.com to learn more.

