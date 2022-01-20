Casio Privia PX-S3100 Digital Piano Offers Stunning Realism and Performance at a Highly Affordable Price

The PX-S3100 replaces the PX-S3000, which has become one of the top-selling digital pianos on the market today and earned its reputation for sound and features that are simply unprecedented at its affordable price.

CLOSE YOUR EYES, AND IT'S A GRAND PIANO

The PX-S3100's Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard with Casio's unique key scaling system reproduces the individual characteristics of each of its 88 keys, which are heavier in the lower range and become lighter as the player ascends the instrument—just like an acoustic piano. Combining this with simulated ebony/ivory key textures, which provide a confident grip in any playing situation, the PX-S3100 delivers an authentic piano touch that is a dream to play. Adding to the adrenalin rush is a stunning German concert grand piano sound with newly-enhanced string and damper resonances. Listen closely and you'll hear the complex harmonics that bloom from inside the body of an acoustic piano, along with mechanical sounds of dampers rising, keys being pressed, and keys returning to their original position. Hammer response and key-off simulation deliver greater detail, reacting naturally to playing dynamics. In addition, Casio has upgraded the speakers and their enclosures with newer materials. The result is a wider dynamic range and a more natural sound that is much clearer throughout the volume range.

OPEN YOUR EYES, AND IT'S A WORK OF ART

Weighing less than 25 pounds, the PX-S3100 is a marvel in design. It retains its predecessor's reputation for being the slimmest1 and lightest digital piano in the world, in a beautiful case that's barely larger than the keys themselves. The instrument's display and touch sensor controls reveal themselves only when the power button is pressed and are easy to see and use in any light. The dynamic top panel is context-aware, presenting only the controls needed at any moment, while the bright, backlit LCD makes exploration a breeze. Then they all disappear when powered off, leaving only a sleek, clean, piano-like finish to admire.

AWARD-WINNING DNA

As the new flagship of the Privia PX-S line, the PX-S3100 inherits a storied legacy. The PX-S family won the 2021 Dealer's Choice Award in not one but two categories — Home Digital Keyboard of the Year and Pro Digital Keyboard of the Year — from the highly respected musical instrument industry publication Musical Merchandise Review. Both accolades are the result of votes by retailers based on sales and customer satisfaction, indicating that the PX-S3100 is the best choice for both making music at home and performing on stage.

THE JOY OF DISCOVERY

The PX-S3100 provides the all-important fun factor to keep musicians of all ages and experience levels engaged while exploring their creativity. Beyond acoustic piano, 700 stunning tones cover electric keyboards, organs, synths, strings, brass, percussion, and more. Drum kits come alive with authentic acoustic drums, vintage drum machine sounds, and a vast collection of percussion instruments and sound effects. Automatic accompaniment is also on hand in the form of 200 drum rhythms or fully arranged, interactive backing tracks featuring old favorites and chart-topping hits. In addition, a three-track MIDI recorder captures performances, and editable DSP effects including a hall simulator polish the sound to a studio-quality shine.

WIRED OR WIRELESS — CONNECT HOW YOU WANT

The PX-S3100's connectivity far outclasses the competition. The included WU-BT10 Bluetooth® adapter adds wireless MIDI and audio capabilities, letting users stream songs from their mobile devices through the piano's powerful speaker system, or explore a whole world of Bluetooth LE-compatible MIDI devices and software. What's more, the new Casio Music Space for Piano app for iOS and Android (connected via Bluetooth or a USB cable) offers deep control of all the PX-S3100's functions and provides interactive music lessons that play like a video game, making the process of learning music fun and encouraging. For example, users can learn MIDI songs with a graphical piano roll, learn to play audio files with independent pitch and tempo adjustment, and view PDF scores. Remarkably, the PX-S3100 goes anywhere you want to play—on a table or stand, on your bed, or on stage, thanks to its ¼" line outputs, dual headphone jacks, and ability to be powered by either an included AC adapter or 6 AA batteries.

"The Casio Privia PX-S3100 is the pinnacle of what our mission has always been," says Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "That's to offer the most advanced features and highest quality sound, at the most affordable price. We are confident that the PX-S3100 will bring joy to home players and gigging pros alike."

The PX-S3100 will be available for purchase in February at music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com, at a retail price of $1,179.99. To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

1Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speakers, according to a Casio survey as of July 7, 2021

