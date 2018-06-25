Casio® Projectors Offer Unmatched Classroom Solutions

"At Casio, we know how incredibly important it is for educators to create an interactive environment for students to learn and be engaged in the classroom," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing, of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Given changing rules in how classroom displays are chosen, we want to make it even easier for decisionmakers to have the best technologies available. By providing an enhanced and extended warranty, we trust that those looking to improve the classroom experience will turn to Casio, as our projectors not only offer a great experience but are also more cost-effective in the long run."

Extended Warranty Increases Longevity

Building upon Casio's industry-leading warranty and reliable hybrid light source Casio will now be offering an enhanced warranty on select LampFree models. All Casio LampFree projectors are covered by a three-year parts and labor warranty plus three years (or 6,000 hours) on the hybrid light source. Educational customers will receive an additional two-year warranty on the light source for a total of five years (or 10,000 hours) on all Advanced (XJ-F), Core (XJ-V) and Ultra Short Throw (XJ-UT) series projectors.

Additionally, effective June 1, 2018, Casio educational customers who purchase an Advanced Series (XJ-F) or Ultra Short throw (XJ-UT) series projector will qualify for a full five-year "Bumper to Bumper" warranty at no additional cost. Now the industry's best warranty is even better as the XJ-F and XJ-UT series projectors for education are covered for five years parts and labor plus five years (or 10,000 hours) on the light source. That means five years of worry-free operation with no additional maintenance cost. All Casio warranty coverage excludes extended operation (10 hours per day, five days per week or more).

New Rules For a Better Educational Experience

IT managers may not know about the 1/4 rule, but many people in the audio/visual space do. It states that the minimum height of a classroom display, or any display used to show small text, must be at least 1/4 the distance to the farthest viewer. If it's not, text on the screen won't be readable to those in the back. It's an update of the older 1/6 rule, used to size screens for the large text used in PowerPoint presentations. Based on the average classroom size of 20' deep, this rule effectively eliminates the use of a flat-panel display as the main viewing screen. While it's true that you can buy a flat panel that large, it's far too expensive for most classrooms.

In this light, a 100 – 120" classroom projection screen makes a lot of sense. Yet many IT managers don't like projectors, because traditionally they require a lot of maintenance and break down more often than flat panels. Casio's LampFree projectors offer a combination of a large screen sizes with high reliability, address environmental concerns and provide a high image quality at an affordable price. Plus, the extended warranty offers even greater benefits, making Casio projectors a smart choice long-term.

Casio LampFree Portfolio

Casio's full line of LampFree projectors, including the Advanced, Core, 4K UHD, Ultra Short Throw and Slim series, provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. Additionally, Casio's LampFree projectors' long operating life of up to 20,000 hours and the ability to run all day in extended-use applications make them an affordable, low maintenance solution for corporate, education, and retail environments. When powered on, the projectors reach maximum brightness in as fast as eight seconds and can immediately power off and then be used again right away, no cool-down needed. Casio's projectors are a safer and more affordable choice for educators that are looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-projectors-offer-unmatched-classroom-solutions-300671211.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

