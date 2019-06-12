Casio Receives 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Award

DOVER, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader in the electronic musical instrument industry, is excited to announce that its Privia PX-S1000 and PX-S3000 digital pianos are officially winners of the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards in the "Music Education Solution of the Year" category. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is run by the Tech Breakthrough market intelligence organization, which conducts several awards programs in many of the most competitive technology sectors such as IoT, Cybersecurity, Wireless, FinTech and of course now - EdTech!

"We are honored our new PX-S1000/3000 digital pianos were recognized as EdTech Breakthrough Award winners." said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "At Casio, our goal is to develop products that provide educators and students with the most innovative and affordable instruments, and this award reaffirms our product offerings strike the right chord."

Casio's new Privia PX-S1000/S3000 models deliver innovations that make playing piano more enjoyable than ever. While their slim profile makes them the slimmest digital pianos in the world, these pianos earn the Privia moniker by providing authentic grand piano sound and feel. The newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard is what makes the slim depth possible. With such a slim profile, users can easily transport and use the piano in a variety of environments with ease. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds.

Both models also offer a Bluetooth audio playback feature, allowing the user to connect to their device, utilizing the powerful built-in speaker system to listen or play along with their favorite songs. The PX-S1000 includes 18 Tones with 192 notes of polyphony, with layer/split/duet functionality. The PX-S3000 boasts 700 Tones with effects editing plus 200 accompaniment rhythms. The PX-S3000 also includes a backlit LCD display, a pitch bend wheel, and two control knobs that give players control over powerful DSP effects and more. Both models are also supported by Casio's free iOS and Android app Chordana Play for Piano which offers remote control over piano features and also provides a sheet music viewer as well as educational features to help the user learn to play.

The Privia PX-S1000 (MSRP: $899.99) and PX-S3000 (MSRP: $1199.99) portable keyboards are available now at select music dealers nationwide. For additional information on Casio's Privia series of keyboards or full portfolio of digital keyboards and pianos, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

