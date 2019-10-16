Casio Receives Music Inc. Magazine's 2019 Product Excellence Award

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator in the world of electronic musical instruments, is proud to announce that its PRIVIA PX-S3000 digital piano has received a Product Excellence Award from Music Inc. magazine. The Excellence Awards are voted on by retailers who selected products that were an impressive success in 2019. All of the winning products will be included in Music Inc.'s December issue which will be available on November 19th.

"We are honored to receive Music Inc.'s esteemed Product Excellence award for our new PRIVIA PX-S3000," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "As a pioneer in the industry, we strive to produce innovative and high-quality music technology that not only delivers incredible sound and feel, but is also affordable. This award further illustrates Casio's commitment to raising the industry standard."

Casio's new Privia PX-S models, including the PX-S3000 digital piano are the slimmest digital pianos in the world, providing authentic grand piano sound and feel in an elegant case that's barely larger than the keys themselves. Casio's newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard feels natural and comfortable, and reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The PX-S3000 has 700 Tones, including a stunning concert grand piano with string and damper resonance plus mechanical key and damper sounds. It connects to the free Chordana Play for Piano for remote control, to read PDF scores, or to learn how to play any MIDI song. Additional features include 192-note polyphony, 1/4" line outputs, dual headphone jacks, integrated Bluetooth audio, optional 6xAA battery power, MIDI recorder, and more. Optional accessories include a matching wooden stand and newly designed portable three-pedal unit.

Casio's PRIVIA PX-S3000 (MSRP: $1199.99) digital piano is available at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

