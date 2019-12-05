Casio Receives Musical Merchandise Review's Dealers' Choice Award

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to announce that its new PRIVIA PX-S3000 digital piano has been named a winner in the 27th Annual Musical Merchandise Review's (MMR) Dealers' Choice Awards for Home Digital Keyboard of the Year. The new PX-S3000 digital piano boasts a slim design, innovative features, and revolutionary technology ideal for musicians on the go or at home. MMR's Dealers' Choice Award recognizes the top instruments across a range of categories, honoring companies which have designed, produced, and marketed gear that resonated with end-users and generated sales for retailers. All winners will be featured in MMR's December 2019 issue.

"We couldn't be happier to be named by Musical Merchandise Review as the Home Digital Keyboard of the Year and be recognized by our dealers," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "Our new PX-S3000 is an extraordinary digital piano and this award is a testament to Casio's continuous effort to create innovative instruments for musicians of all levels."

Casio's new Privia PX-S models, including the PX-S3000 digital piano, are the slimmest digital pianos in the world, providing authentic grand piano sound and feel in a slender elegant case. Casio's newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard feels natural and comfortable as it reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The PX-S3000 has 700 Tones, including a stunning concert grand piano with string and damper resonance plus mechanical key and damper sounds. It connects to the free Chordana Play for Piano app for remote control, to read PDF scores, or to learn how to play any MIDI song. Additional features include 192-note polyphony, 1/4" line outputs, dual headphone jacks, integrated Bluetooth audio, optional 6xAA battery power, MIDI recorder, and more. Optional accessories include a matching wooden stand and newly designed portable three-pedal unit.

Casio's PRIVIA PX-S3000 (MSRP: $1199.99) digital piano is available at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

