Casio Supports Berklee City Music Network® With Keyboard Donation

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator of electronic musical instruments, is proud to announce that it has donated more than 90 digital pianos and keyboards to nine Berklee City Music Network® locations across the country. The donated instruments, including PRIVIA PX-160 digital pianos as well as WK-245 and CTK2550 portable keyboards, will be used in music programs to enable youth from underserved communities to develop musically, academically and socially.

"We are beyond grateful for Casio's donation which emphasizes its commitment to growing music education and fostering a love of music among today's youth," said Dr. Krystal Banfield, Vice President - Education Outreach and Social Entrepreneurship of Berklee College of Music. "The donated digital pianos and keyboards will touch countless lives across the nation helping to inspire and support those who need it most."

Berklee City Music Network is a consortium of over 40 community organizations across the United States and Canada committed to delivering high-quality contemporary music instruction to youth from underserved communities. The network consists of out-of-school time programs that receive access to the Berklee PULSE Music Method®, as well as other resources and support from Berklee College of Music.

The locations that are a part of the donation efforts include:

Phoenix Conservatory of Music – Phoenix, AZ

The Joy of Music School – Knoxville, TN

Camden Repertory Theater – Camden, NJ

The Roots of Music – New Orleans, LA

LIVE! Modern School of Music – Miami, FL

Jazz Aspen Snowmass – Aspen, CO

New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Newark, NJ

The Music Settlement – Cleveland, OH

Chicago West Community Music Center – Chicago, IL

"Berklee City Music Network is doing incredible things for today's youth by providing a creative outlet for them to not only hone their talents, but also to help sharpen the mind, and so much more," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "We are honored to contribute to this wonderful organization, and excited to bring our electronic musical instruments to new locations in the network enabling young musicians to thrive."

For more information about Casio's music education initiatives and portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the PRIVIA PX-160 , WK-245 and CTK2550 , please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

About Berklee City Music Network®

Berklee City Music® is a non-profit organization that leverages the power of contemporary music to empower youth from underserved communities to develop musically, academically, socially, and emotionally. Founded over 20 years ago by Berklee College of Music, the organization reaches over 58,000 students annually through a variety of programs and initiatives including City Music Network, City Music Boston, Amp Up NYC, and the innovative PULSE® online music method. By using culturally relevant music as a vehicle for holistic youth development, Berklee City Music helps young people flourish as students, musicians, and—perhaps most importantly—confident and well-rounded individuals ready to shape the world.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

