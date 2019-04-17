Casio Supports Earth Awareness Month

DOVER, N.J., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year during the month of April, Earth Awareness is celebrated as an opportunity to raise awareness for the challenges facing our planet. Casio America, Inc. encourages consumers to be mindful of their impact on the Earth, especially when it comes to the technology they use in their lives. From eliminating waste and hazardous materials to lowering energy consumption, Casio's lineup of LampFree® projectors was created with innovative features to support sustainability.

The days of harboring hazardous materials such as mercury in home, office and classroom projectors are over. Casio's portfolio of LampFree projectors eliminates the need for hazardous and expensive mercury bulbs through the hybrid light source of a laser, a fluorescent element and LED light, which has a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours. Additionally, by eliminating the need for lamp and filter changes, Casio reduces consumption and waste of resources.

Casio's LampFree projectors also offer energy savings. When using Casio LampFree projectors with the Eco-mode on, users can save up to 50 percent of energy costs compared to a conventional projector with mercury-vapor lamps. Additionally, models are equipped with a brightness control sensor that senses the ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the projector to the optimal brightness level, reducing energy consumption when high brightness is not needed.

For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

