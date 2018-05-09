Casio Timepieces Are A Classic Gift Idea For Mother's Day

The Vintage Collection comes in a variety of colorways including gold and black, rose gold, silver, and even camo patterned; ensuring mom's new statement piece will complement any look. Additionally, fashion meets function as each timepiece comes equipped with features mom will appreciate including:

Casio's LED-lit display face

Countdown timer

1/10th second stopwatch

Daily alarm

Hourly time signal

Auto-calendar

The Vintage Collection is available for a MSRP of $55-$65, depending on the model, and is available at select fashion boutiques, Macy's, and ShopCasio. For more information on Casio's timepieces, please visit www.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

