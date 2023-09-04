Casio to Launch Virtual G-SHOCK Community

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

04 Sep, 2023, 21:00 ET

Creating New Touchpoints for Users with Limited Distribution of Free NFTs for Event Participation

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the kickoff of an interactive user community with the launch of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project. The community is designed to serve as a touchpoint between the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches and users. An initial issue of 15,000 limited-edition G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which allow the holder to participate in events held in the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community, will be globally distributed for free via the Polygon blockchain*1 beginning on September 23, 2023.
*1. A blockchain for the distribution of NFTs

Continue Reading
G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS
G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS

G-SHOCK debuted in 1983 with a shock-resistant structure. Casio has since established an unrivaled position for G-SHOCK as a globally loved brand, expanding the user base through collaborations with figures in fashion, sports, art, music, and other cultural arenas.

To broaden the user base even further, Casio is using such fast-growing digital technologies as NFTs and the metaverse for its virtual community, opening the door to co-creative projects and other all-new experiences.

The first step for the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community is its launch on Discord,*2 followed by an initial distribution of 15,000 free limited-edition G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS NFTs starting on September 23. Pass holders will be able to participate in co-creative projects and other events held in the community.
*2. A US-based voice, video, and text communication service

Co-creative projects include the G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS Color Design Contest that will determine the pass design (colors, materials, and patterns). Submitted designs will be voted on by community members, and the winning entry will become the design for the actual pass. A variety of upcoming projects are also in development.

This project is just the beginning of the new virtual experiences that Casio will deliver for G-SHOCK users.

Virtual G-SHOCK Site
https://casio.link/487nP0e

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Also from this source

Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

Casio lanzará el G-SHOCK compacto con un hermoso brillo rosado y dorado

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.