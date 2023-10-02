Casio to Open Virtual G-SHOCK STORE in the Metaverse

First to Offer Watch Customization Experiences in VRChat

TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the launch of a metaverse-based virtual store for the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new store will open on October 6, 2023 on the social virtual reality platform VRChat, allowing visitors to enjoy watch customization experiences and more.

In recent years, it has become more and more popular for younger users to create avatars (virtual personalities), explore virtual spaces and engage in communication with each other in the metaverse.

G_press_01_4_3
Inside the G-SHOCK STORE in the metaverse
In response, Casio is opening a virtual G-SHOCK STORE space, called a "world" in the metaverse, to encourage a culture of outfitting avatars with timepieces, building on the strong support G-SHOCK enjoys from users for its shock resistance and unique designs. Casio has signed a partnership agreement with VRChat Inc., the operator of the world's largest social virtual reality platform, VRChat. This marks the very first time a watch manufacturer has opened a world (virtual space) in VRChat.

The G-SHOCK STORE virtual world will provide a watch customization service that allows users to combine different components to create their own personalized G-SHOCK watches, as well as to see how their VRChat avatars look wearing the watches they created. In addition, users can purchase watch components as digital items for use in VRChat at the official Casio online shop on BOOTH, a global online marketplace for creative endeavors, to create virtual G-SHOCK watches that can be worn by their avatars in the G-SHOCK STORE and other VRChat worlds. These virtual watches are linked to the time at the user's location, allowing users to check the time within VRChat.

About VRChat

VRChat is a virtual reality metaverse platform that enables users to assume the forms of avatars and enjoy interactive experiences in virtual worlds. Millions of people have formed a wide array of user communities in which they can freely enjoy activities in metaverse spaces on the platform.

