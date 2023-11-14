Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G-SHOCK Watches

Featuring Designs Inspired by Creatures of the Galápagos Islands

Made with Bio-Based Resin for Less Environmental Impact

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The three new GW-B5600CD watches are the brand's latest collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation, an organization that engages in environmental conservation activities in the Galápagos Islands.

From left: GW-B5600CD-1A2, GW-B5600CD-9, and GW-B5600CD-1A3

The Charles Darwin Foundation is an international nonprofit organization committed to conserving the natural environment of the Galápagos Islands. The organization is involved in a range of activities, including surveying the Galápagos Islands' marine and terrestrial life and ecosystems and promoting island nature conservation efforts. The latest collaboration model marks the second partnership between G-SHOCK and the Charles Darwin Foundation, following the first in 1999.

The new GW-B5600CD shock-resistant watches feature designs incorporating silhouettes of creatures that live in the Galápagos Islands, along with the rich natural environments where they live. While based on the GW-B5600, a timepiece equipped with radio wave reception and Tough Solar charging capabilities, the new GW-B5600CD watches feature a bezel and band made with bio-based resin produced using renewable organic resources.

Each of the three watches features a face with a unique design motif: a hammerhead shark in an ocean environment for the GW-B5600CD-1A2; a Darwin's finch amid the foliage of a Scalesia forest, one of its preferred habitats, for the GW-B5600CD-1A3; and a Galápagos giant tortoise in a rocky location, one of its preferred habitats, for the GW-B5600CD-9. Silhouettes of each featured creature also appear on the LCD when the backlight is illuminated.

The Charles Darwin Foundation logo is engraved on the case back, and a Spanish-language statement meaning "I support Galápagos conservation" is printed on the band. A portion of the proceeds will be used to support the Charles Darwin Foundation's conservation activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274603/1.jpg