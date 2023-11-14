Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G-SHOCK Watches

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

14 Nov, 2023, 20:00 ET

Featuring Designs Inspired by Creatures of the Galápagos Islands

Made with Bio-Based Resin for Less Environmental Impact

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The three new GW-B5600CD watches are the brand's latest collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation, an organization that engages in environmental conservation activities in the Galápagos Islands.

Continue Reading
From left: GW-B5600CD-1A2, GW-B5600CD-9, and GW-B5600CD-1A3
From left: GW-B5600CD-1A2, GW-B5600CD-9, and GW-B5600CD-1A3

The Charles Darwin Foundation is an international nonprofit organization committed to conserving the natural environment of the Galápagos Islands. The organization is involved in a range of activities, including surveying the Galápagos Islands' marine and terrestrial life and ecosystems and promoting island nature conservation efforts. The latest collaboration model marks the second partnership between G-SHOCK and the Charles Darwin Foundation, following the first in 1999.

The new GW-B5600CD shock-resistant watches feature designs incorporating silhouettes of creatures that live in the Galápagos Islands, along with the rich natural environments where they live. While based on the GW-B5600, a timepiece equipped with radio wave reception and Tough Solar charging capabilities, the new GW-B5600CD watches feature a bezel and band made with bio-based resin produced using renewable organic resources.

Each of the three watches features a face with a unique design motif: a hammerhead shark in an ocean environment for the GW-B5600CD-1A2; a Darwin's finch amid the foliage of a Scalesia forest, one of its preferred habitats, for the GW-B5600CD-1A3; and a Galápagos giant tortoise in a rocky location, one of its preferred habitats, for the GW-B5600CD-9. Silhouettes of each featured creature also appear on the LCD when the backlight is illuminated.

The Charles Darwin Foundation logo is engraved on the case back, and a Spanish-language statement meaning "I support Galápagos conservation" is printed on the band. A portion of the proceeds will be used to support the Charles Darwin Foundation's conservation activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274603/1.jpg

Also from this source

Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G-SHOCK Watches

Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G-SHOCK Watches

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The three new GW-B5600CD...
Casio bringt in Zusammenarbeit mit der Charles Darwin Foundation G-SHOCK-Uhren heraus

Casio bringt in Zusammenarbeit mit der Charles Darwin Foundation G-SHOCK-Uhren heraus

Casio Computer Co., LTD. gab heute die Markteinführung neuer Modelle stoßfester Uhren der Marke G-SHOCK bekannt. Die drei neuen GW-B5600CD-Uhren...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.