Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK in Vibrant Monochromatic Color Schemes

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

10 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET

New Watches Added to 2100 Line with Iconic Octagonal Bezel

TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The three new compact GMA-P2100 timepieces bring vibrant monochromatic colors to the 2100 line, popular for its iconic octagonal bezel.

Casio has in recent years been downsizing popular G-SHOCK watches to build a more extensive lineup of compact all-gender models.

From left: GMA-P2100-2A, GMA-P2100-4A, and GMA-P2100-7A
The new GMA-P2100 watches feature the octagonal bezel and minimalist face design for which the 2100 line is known, but in vibrant colors and a smaller sized shock-resistant profile that is easy to wear.

The case of the new watches is 2.7 mm narrower, making it 94% the size of conventional GMA-S2100 models. The band length has also been shortened by some 10 mm to make it easier for those with smaller wrists to wear. The watches come in vibrant turquoise blue, bright pink, and white monochrome color schemes. Light and dark shades of the same color are used for different components, including the dial, index marks, and hands, to give the streamlined face a look that both has depth and dimension and is easy to read. The bezel and band are made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact.

Casio will continue to enhance its lineup of gender-neutral G-SHOCK timepieces, ensuring easy wearability for the ever-diversifying G-SHOCK fan base.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315060/img_01.jpg

