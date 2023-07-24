Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

24 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET

TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The compact GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD analog-digital combination timepieces in pink gold (available in five models in total) sparkle like jewelry.

From left: GM-S110PG-4A, GM-S2100PG-4A
From left: GMA-S2100MD-7A, GMA-S2100MD-4A, and GMA-S2100MD-1A
Casio has in recent years expanded its lineup of all-gender watches in G-SHOCK. In February 2023, Casio signed the five-member South Korean girl group ITZY as a G-SHOCK brand ambassador. The group's powerful songs and performances are well-suited to the G-SHOCK brand concept of toughness, sending a strong message that G-SHOCK toughness is for people of any gender.

The shock-resistant GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD bring a sparkling pink-gold dial and case to smaller, lighter weight versions of the GA-110 with its distinctive dimensional dial and the GA-2100 with its octagonal bezel, which has proven especially popular among younger consumers.

Unified Color Scheme — GM-S110PG and GM-S2100PG

In addition to the sophisticated textural appeal of the metal bezel and buckle finished in pink-gold IP, an elegant beige pink is used for the resin band. The overall monochromatic color scheme ensures styling versatility to coordinate easily with any fashion.

Gorgeous, Eye-Catching Face — GMA-S2100MD

Pink-gold vapor deposition applied to the dial, as well as the mirror finish of the index marks and other details, bathe the face in brilliance. Resin materials in a matte finish are employed for the bezel and the band, available in three classic colors — white, pink, and black.

Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by adding all-gender models, communicating with users to stay in touch with the times.

