Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by Specially Crafted 40th Anniversary Kabuto Helmet

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

18 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

White Band Evokes Ito Odoshi, Bezel Engraved with Tiger Design

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. Honoring the Shougeki-Maru: Gai kabuto helmet, the MRG-B2000SG features the helmet's maedate crest with a tiger pattern and evokes white ito odoshi,[1] which signifies the strong determination of a samurai warrior who stays true to their own convictions. This very special timepiece is offered in a limited edition of only 700 pieces worldwide.

Continue Reading
MRG-B2000SG
MRG-B2000SG
The Shougeki-Maru: Gai
The Shougeki-Maru: Gai

[1]. Overlaying plates of armor bound together with white string.

In its shock-resistant construction, the MRG-B2000SG embodies the Shougeki-Maru: Gai helmet's bold determination and features a white band complemented with a bezel engraved by a master metalsmith.

The bezel captures the helmet's maedate crest with a ferocious tiger design, a symbol of strength, engraved by metalsmith KOBAYASHI Masao. The tiger stripes are expressed in a unique rock-grain relief pattern[2] that varies in size and shape.

The pure white band evokes the look of the white ito odoshi of the helmet, representing a pure, unadulterated hue and incorporating a sense of bold determination, the will to be true to oneself. The band is made with fluor rubber, providing flexible fit on the wrist, excellent durability and stain resistance.

The case, made with titanium material, is ion-plated in a dark silver color and finished with a deep-layer hardening process to increase the hardness and bring out the crystalline pattern. These finishes give the watch a rugged look, while reproducing the color of the helmet. The metal plate commemorating the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary on the side of the case, and the screw heads set with rubies, the gem of passion and success, add special touches befitting a special commemorative timepiece.

[2]. The rock-grain relief pattern is crafted by chiseling indentations into the metal surface.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249450/1.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249451/2.jpg 

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

Also from this source

Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by Specially Crafted 40th Anniversary Kabuto Helmet

Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by Specially Crafted 40th Anniversary Kabuto Helmet

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant...
Casio s'apprête à lancer un MR-G inspiré par un casque Kabuto spécialement conçu pour le 40e anniversaire

Casio s'apprête à lancer un MR-G inspiré par un casque Kabuto spécialement conçu pour le 40e anniversaire

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. a annoncé aujourd'hui le lancement d'une nouveauté dans la ligne phare de la marque de montres antichocs G-SHOCK, pour...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.