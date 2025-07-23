Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form Finished in Traditional Japanese Tsuiki Artistry

Limited Edition G-SHOCK of Only 500 Worldwide

TOKYO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000HT, featuring the iconic form of the G-SHOCK 5000 line and finished with the traditional Japanese tsuiki* hammering technique, is a timepiece of striking strength and stunning beauty. This very special timepiece is offered in a limited edition of only 500 pieces worldwide.

* A forging technique in which a metal plate is hammered to create a three-dimensional shape

The MRG-B5000HT inherits the iconic form of the first-ever G-SHOCK and takes on textural detail with bezel and bracelet individually hand-hammered by a tsuiki master craftsman, showcasing the profound beauty of the shock-resistant timepiece.

The tsuiki-finished bezel and bracelet are made of DAT55G, a special titanium alloy developed in Japan that is three times harder than pure titanium. Individually hand-hammered by master tsuiki artisan Kazuya Watanabe, the incredibly detailed pattern, unique to each watch, is forged by the shape of the chisel tip and the force with which he wields his hammer. The case's oborogin color, the silver-gray with a unique luster of traditional sword fittings and ornaments, is achieved with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. The deep, shiny copper color of the screws and buttons add touches of glamor to the overall watch design.

Combining design that highlights traditional Japanese aesthetics with outstanding toughness, this is a bold and powerful MR-G worthy of the G-SHOCK flagship line.

Kazuya Watanabe

Born in 1978 in Sanjo City, Niigata Prefecture. After graduating from the Department of Arts and Crafts Design at Nagaoka Institute of Design in 2001, Watanabe joined Gyokusendo, a historic copperware factory. There, he studied traditional techniques of hammering copperware before establishing his own forge in 2005. Engaging in collaborations that span a range of genres, Watanabe explores modes and possibilities of contemporary craftsmanship.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736596/Tsuiki_KV__2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736595/tmp_f89f3b2a_6bd0_4e94_a8c9_dc004e0499a4.jpg