Casio To Release PRO TREK With Quad Sensor And Smartphone Link Functions

"When it comes to staying connected and having gear that is built for toughness, outdoor enthusiasts turn to Casio," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We couldn't be more excited to introduce the PRT-B50 series which provides adventurers with a versatile design that is both comfortable and stylish, as well as a comprehensive set of features built for wherever Mother Nature takes them."

Outfitted with a quad sensor, the PRT-B50 series has three sensors that detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, and temperature, plus an accelerometer for counting steps. Using Bluetooth®, the new models offer Smartphone Link functionality which enables the timepieces to connect to the PRO TREK Connected app and other outdoor specific features such as:

Route log: The app automatically records altitude data from the watch and GPS data from the smartphone. Users can also manually acquire altitude data at any point and plot that point on the route.

The app automatically records altitude data from the watch and GPS data from the smartphone. Users can also manually acquire altitude data at any point and plot that point on the route. Calories burned: The app can display the calories burned as calculated based on step count and altitude data, saving it as an activity log.

The app can display the calories burned as calculated based on step count and altitude data, saving it as an activity log. Location indicator: Users can operate the watch buttons to save their current location in the app. In this mode, the compass bearing of the saved location point is indicated by the second hand of the watch and the distance is indicated on the LCD.

Users can operate the watch buttons to save their current location in the app. In this mode, the compass bearing of the saved location point is indicated by the second hand of the watch and the distance is indicated on the LCD. Customizable mode/display: Using the app, users can turn the watch modes on or off and change the sequence in which the modes appear on the display. This allows users to customize the display for their intended use - for instance, showing only certain functions or changing the sequence to show frequently used functions first. The default content on the LCD can also be customized.

Using the app, users can turn the watch modes on or off and change the sequence in which the modes appear on the display. This allows users to customize the display for their intended use - for instance, showing only certain functions or changing the sequence to show frequently used functions first. The default content on the LCD can also be customized. Automatic altitude adjustment (four times per day): Altitude measurement values on the watch are automatically adjusted based on altitude data acquired from the smartphone GPS.

Altitude measurement values on the watch are automatically adjusted based on altitude data acquired from the smartphone GPS. Automatic time adjustment (four times per day): The watch connects to the app to automatically download global time updates such as time zone changes and Daylight Saving Time (DST) data by country. The time rules are stored on the watch to automatically adjust the time based on the latest data.

The watch connects to the app to automatically download global time updates such as time zone changes and Daylight Saving Time (DST) data by country. The time rules are stored on the watch to automatically adjust the time based on the latest data. Mobile phone finder: By operating the watch, users can trigger an audible alert on the mobile phone even if it is set to silent mode. This helps in locating a misplaced phone.

Additional features include world time (39 cities + UTC), water resistance up to 100 meters, a full auto LED light, 1/100th second stopwatch, countdown timer, full auto calendar and more.

The PRT-B50 series boasts a wide watch face that incorporates a large, rotating bezel and Arabic numeral indices. Ideal for the great outdoors, the new models are designed with a 3D textured urethane band and a strap keeper to keep the watch in place. Casio's PRO TREK PRT-B50-1 (Black), PRT-B50-2 (Blue) and PRT-B50-5 (Orange) will be available this fall for a MSRP of $200 at select retailers nationwide. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

