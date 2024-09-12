G-SHOCK UNVEILS THE GD010 AND GA010 SERIES: RUGGED, MULTI-FUNCTIONAL WATCHES WITH A STAGGERING 10-YEAR BATTERY LIFE

Blending Advanced Technology with Nature-Inspired Designs for the Ultimate Timepieces

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its newest models: the New GD010 RUGGED DIGITAL 10 YEAR (GD010-1, GD010-3, and GD010-4) and the New GA010 RUGGED COMBI 10 YEAR (GA010-1A, GA010-2A, and GA010-5A). Designed for those who demand both performance and style, these watches are equipped with enhanced visibility, multi-functionality, and a groundbreaking 10-year battery life.

GD010 and GA010

With an exterior design characterized by multi-faceted surfaces, both the GD010 and GA010 series blend rugged technology with a workwear-inspired aesthetic. The robust carbon core guard structure and bio-based resin bezel and strap underscore G-SHOCK's commitment to sustainability, making these models as environmentally conscious as they are durable.

The GD010 series, comprised of GD010-1, GD010-3, and GD010-4 models, is a fresh take on G-SHOCK's iconic rugged digital watches, designed for those who need reliable timekeeping in demanding environments. Featuring a robust exterior with multifaceted surfaces, this series is constructed using bio-based resin, reinforcing G-SHOCK's commitment to eco-friendly materials. The carbon core guard structure offers superior protection, ensuring that these watches can withstand the toughest conditions. Each is equipped with a large LCD dial featuring a circular hairline finish. This attention to detail gives the dial an enhanced textured look, elevating the rugged appeal of the watch. Perfect for daily wear or outdoor activities, the GD010 series combines utility and style in an affordable package, with 10-year battery.

The GA010 series, inclusive of GA010-1A, GA010-2A, and GA010-5A models, takes the ruggedness of G-SHOCK's classic designs and infuses it with a refined touch. These models feature both analog and digital displays, offering a unique dual-layer dial that integrates a brass component for added durability and an upscale aesthetic. These watches blend geometric shapes and geological colors for a look that's both bold and understated.

The series is not just about looks; it's built for performance. The resin and brass dial parts enhance the solid impression of metal, coupled with the circular hairline finish, makes for an added layer of depth and texture. With 10-year battery, multi-functional displays, and enhanced visibility, the GA010 is ideal for those who need a reliable timepiece that can transition seamlessly from rugged outdoor use to urban settings.

The six new timepieces across the two new GD010 AND GA010 series come equipped with the following features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant Super Illuminator LED

5 Daily Alarms (1 w/Snooze Alarm)

1/100-sec Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

World Time (31 Time Zones / 48 Cities)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The GD010-1, GD010-3, GD010-4 are now available for purchase for $99 each and the GA010-1A, GA010-2A, and GA010-5A are now available for purchase for $120 each at select Retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.