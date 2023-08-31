Casio to Release Uterocervical Observation Camera and Camera Stand in Europe

Completion of the Declarations of Conformity to European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR) and UK Medical Device Regulations (UK MDR)

TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that the DZ-C100 COLPOCAMERA, which is designed for uterocervical observation and photography in gynecological settings, and the CST-100M camera stand will be released on September 5. These products will be marketed by Casio Europe GmbH (Norderstedt, Germany) and Casio Electronics Co. Ltd. (Wembley, UK). The PC image management software D'z IMAGE Viewer C will also be available on that same day.

In March 2022 in Japan, Casio released the DZ-C100 COLPOCAMERA, which supports the early detection of cervical cancer, the CST-100M camera stand, which is designed for ease of operability and convenience, and the D'z IMAGE Viewer C software, which provides efficient image management. The DZ-C100 has been highly praised for its ability to capture three types of images (normal/green/polarized) with a single shutter press, the way its Touch Focus Function allows the user to focus on an area just by touching it on the LCD monitor, and the design of the CST-100M stand, which makes the unit easy to store and move in confined spaces.

The conformity studies for the European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR) and the UK Medical Device Regulations (UK MDR) for the DZ-C100 COLPOCAMERA and CST-100M camera stand have been completed. Having now issued the EU Declaration of Conformity* and the UK Declaration of Conformity,* the sales in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and other European countries will be commencing on September 5.

*Both the EU Declaration of Conformity and the UK Declaration of Conformity are issued by the manufacturer, Yamagata Casio Co., Ltd.

Casio is pleased to follow up on its dermatology camera and dermatology scope, already available in select countries, by now expanding its activity with COLPOCAMERA for gynecologists in Japan and overseas. In doing so, Casio expects to further grow its medical device business by continuing to contribute to the medical field around the world.

Available for purchase through the following Casio sites:

https://www.casio.co.uk/dz-image/dz-c100 (UK)
https://www.casio.com/de/medical-devices/products/gynecology/dz-c100-details/ 
(Continental European countries)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194266/DZ_C100.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194267/D_z_IMAGE_Viewer_C.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194268/CST_100M__with_DZ_C100_attached.jpg

