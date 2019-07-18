Casio Unveils Revamped Casiotone Series At Summer NAMM 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1980, Casio released the Casiotone (CT-201) electronic keyboard, designed to provide consumers of all ages with a simple and fun way to learn and play music without any special training or rigorous practice. Today, almost 40 years later, Casio is proud to unveil its revamped Casiotone series – including the CT-S200, CT-S300 and LK-S250 – at the 2019 Summer NAMM Show. Casio's new Casiotone keyboards, as well as its extensive lineup of electronic musical instruments including the PRIVIA PX-S1000 and PX-S3000 digital pianos, are on display in the Company's booth (#431) during Summer NAMM at Music City Center, from July 19-20, 2019.

"We are excited to introduce the newest evolution of the Casiotone series to a new generation of music lovers," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "After almost four decades of successfully delivering musical products made with cutting-edge technology and musical artistry that create authentic piano sound quality, we couldn't be happier to continue to bring music into the lives of enthusiasts of all ages."

CASIOTONE

Revamped to hit a high note with music lovers of all ages, the new Casiotone series of keyboards consists of three models including the CT-S200 (black, red and white), CT-S300 (midnight blue) and LK-S250 (black). Weighing in at just six pounds, the new models offer a refreshed design including a slim chassis and 61 keys, ideal for playing at home or on the go. Each keyboard is jam-packed with 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB Midi, a rechargeable battery, adaptor and more! Additionally, all three models are compatible with the Chordana Play app, while the LK-S250 also boasts Casio's Step-Up lesson system. The Casiotone CT-S200 (MSRP: $109), CT-S300 (MSRP: $139), and LK-S250 (MSRP: $159) will be available at select music dealers nationwide later this year.

PRIVIA PX-S Series

In addition to the new Casiotone line, Casio's latest Privia models - the PX-S1000/S3000 – are also on display during Summer NAMM. The Privia models deliver innovations that make playing piano more enjoyable than ever. While their slim profile makes them the slimmest digital pianos in the world*1, these pianos earn the Privia moniker by providing authentic grand piano sound and feel. The newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard is what makes the slim 232mm depth possible. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. In addition to the size advantage, the PX-S1000 and PX-S3000 weigh in at roughly 25 pounds, allowing performers to transport them to gigs with ease. Casio's new proprietary Sound Source delivers authentic grand piano sound, including multiple types of resonance and mechanical sounds. A free app allows complete control via an Android or iOS device, and also offers PDF score viewing. Other features include 192-note polyphony, integrated Bluetooth audio, optional 6xAA battery power, MIDI recorder, and more. The Privia PX-S1000 (MSRP: $899.99) and PX-S3000 (MSRP: $1199.99) are available now at select music dealers nationwide.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*1 Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speaker, Casio survey as of January 24, 2019.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

