Casio's Educational Resources Make Summer Learning Fun And Impactful

DOVER, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- August brings the opportunity to ease children back into the school year routine through simple yet effective techniques. Summer learning doesn't need to be long and boring, with Casio America, Inc. it's all about improving your child's skills and discovering new ones in categories such as music or math. The company offers educational resources to ensure children engage in fun and impactful activities to enter the upcoming school year feeling refreshed and confident.

Mathematics Support

To help keep students' minds stimulated and skills sharp during the summer and into the school year, Casio offers an educational webinar series focused on mathematics. The webinar series explores a range of mathematical concepts utilizing Casio's free, ClassPad.net , an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond.

The educational webinar series is hosted every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST through September on Casio's educational YouTube Channel. Topics include categories such as Elementary and Middle School Math, Algebra I & II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, and Statistics.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here . To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here . For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visit www.CasioEducation.com .

Music Support

This year, staying busy and stimulated at home is more important than ever. Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app is the perfect resource to help kids of all ages practice their skills or learn to play their favorite music.

The app makes it fun for users to learn to play the keyboard by displaying notes graphically in real time in the piano roll window as well as using light-up keys and step-up lessons. Kids can practice anytime and anywhere on a smartphone or use an audio cable to connect a compatible keyboard to an IOS/Android smartphone or tablet. In addition to the piano roll display, the Chordana Play for Piano app allows users to change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder, and show scores for right-hand, left hand, or both hands.

Another perfect match for summer practice and learning fun is the Casiotone CT-S200 . This ultra-compact electronic keyboard is ideal for playing at home or on the go. It can run on six AA batteries and boasts a built-in carrying handle, making it convenient for kids looking to play outdoors. The keyboard is also compatible with the Chordana Play app and features 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, and more. The CT-S200 is available in white and black and retails for $119.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

