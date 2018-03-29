Casio's Limited-Edition White PRO TREK Smart Watch For The Outdoors Enthusiast Is Now Available

The WSD-F20WE white color features a clear-coat to give a deep multi-layer finish with crystalline-like depth. In addition to the new colorway, the new watch display called "Journey" is also now available from Casio. Making travel even more fun, the "Journey" watch display shows a map of the wearer's current location in the background of the analog-style watch display. When events with locations are saved to Google Calendar, the watch will display up to three upcoming events and a map of the next scheduled destination. Users can save desired locations beforehand from an itinerary, such as outdoor destinations or sightseeing spots, so that they always have a view of the next stop, with a map to guide them. "Journey" can also be installed on the WSD-F20X model.

The limited-edition WSD-F20WE is available now for a MSRP of $500.00 online at ShopCasio.com. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Android Wear 2.0, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casios-limited-edition-white-pro-trek-smart-watch-for-the-outdoors-enthusiast-is-now-available-300621552.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com/home

