CASIS to Manage the International Space Station National Laboratory Through 2030

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has extended its Cooperative Agreement with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) to manage the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory through 2030. The ISS National Lab was established through an act of U.S. Congress to open access and opportunity for researchers to leverage the unique space-based environment to bring value to humanity and build a robust market in low Earth orbit (LEO).

CASIS has managed the ISS National Lab since 2011, driving new markets and developing partnerships to explore beyond Earth's gravitational force. The ISS National Lab is responsible for up to 50% of NASA's flight allocation for space station cargo resupply missions and up to 50% of U.S. Operating Crew time dedicated to supporting science. As such, the ISS National Lab is a critical component to furthering research initiatives and discovery in LEO. In partnership with NASA, CASIS has also supported the validation of new technologies and facilities in space to broaden capabilities for researchers while laying the foundation for a seamless transition to commercial LEO destinations in the future.

Below are some highlights from the 14-year tenure of CASIS as manager of the ISS National Lab:

During CASIS management, more than 940 ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads have launched to the orbiting outpost to advance research in critical areas of study like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, aging, in-space manufacturing, advanced materials, physical sciences, communications technology, and more.





Nearly 60% of payloads launched during CASIS management are from private-sector entities. From Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, the ISS National Lab has created a robust pipeline of commercial research that has pushed advancements in pharmaceutical development, advanced communications, consumer goods, and more.





More than 630 peer-reviewed studies related to ISS National Lab-sponsored research have been published. These studies lay the groundwork for future applications that will bring significant value to humanity.





Startups leveraging the ISS National Lab have raised nearly $2.5 billion in funding after completion of their spaceflight projects. This funding alone represents more than 10 times NASA's financial commitment to CASIS to manage the ISS National Lab since 2011. Many of these startups were awarded the Technology in Space Prize , funded by CASIS and Boeing in partnership with the MassChallenge startup accelerator program. This year, CASIS also established its own Orbital Edge Accelerator program , wherein six startups were selected to receive $500,000 each from global investment partners and the ability to launch a project to station through the ISS National Lab.





, funded by CASIS and Boeing in partnership with the MassChallenge startup accelerator program. This year, CASIS also established its own , wherein six startups were selected to receive $500,000 each from global investment partners and the ability to launch a project to station through the ISS National Lab. CASIS has established long-standing partnerships with government agencies like the U.S. National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health to advance critical fundamental science in both the physical and life sciences. Over the years, more than 85 projects have been funded through these government organizations.





In 2024, the ISS National Lab partnered with NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences Division on the Igniting Innovation solicitation and awarded $7 million to five multiflight projects to advance valuable cancer research.





to advance valuable cancer research. When CASIS assumed management of the ISS National Lab, there were two commercially owned and operated facilities on the space station. Now, the ISS National Lab supports 25 such facilities, significantly expanding capabilities for users. The orbiting outpost not only provides a novel environment for experimentation but also contains many of the same laboratory tools available in traditional lab settings on Earth.





CASIS has supported ISS National Lab-related educational programs at every age level to help prepare the next generation of researchers, engineers, and explorers. For example, the annual Genes in Space™ research competition launches student-designed DNA experiments to the space station, and these projects have resulted in several peer-reviewed publications . The ISS National Lab has collaborated with entities like Mattel (to send Barbie to space ), NPR's Science Friday, Marvel Entertainment , and Nickelodeon to expand educational outreach and introduce students to space-based R&D.

"For nearly 14 years, NASA has entrusted CASIS with managing this incredible asset for our nation and for the benefit of humanity," said Ramon (Ray) Lugo, principal investigator and chief executive officer of CASIS. "We are honored that NASA has extended this unique partnership through 2030, and we will continue to work in collaboration, pushing the limits of space-based R&D for the benefit of life on Earth while driving a robust and sustainable market economy in space."

