International Space Station Celebrates 25 Years of Continuous Human Presence: A Legacy of Global Collaboration and Innovation

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated a historic milestone: 25 years of continuous human presence in orbit. Since November 2, 2000, more than 290 astronauts from around the globe have lived and worked onboard the space station, advancing science and fostering international cooperation for the benefit of humanity. During that time, the space station has served as a beacon of discovery and a proving ground for technologies that improve life on Earth and expand our capabilities in space.

Congress designated the orbiting outpost as a national laboratory in 2005, recognizing the unique potential of leveraging the space environment to return value to the American taxpayers. In 2011, through a competitive process, NASA selected the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®) to manage the ISS National Lab. For nearly 15 years, this novel collaboration has succeeded in generating demand for space-based research among non-government entities and has yielded valuable results.

The ISS National Lab—responsible for up to 50% of the flight allocation on NASA-funded commercial resupply services missions and of astronaut U.S. Operating Crew time dedicated to supporting R&D—has played a pivotal role in driving scientific advancements in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Since 2011, the ISS National Lab has sponsored more than 900 payloads across a variety of disciplines, attracted more than $80 million in funding from non-NASA entities to support research projects, and engaged millions of students to prepare the future workforce. These efforts have led to groundbreaking discoveries, innovative partnerships, and the validation of transformative technologies that impact life on Earth and shape the future of space research. As we honor this extraordinary achievement, the ISS National Lab proudly reflects on its role in enabling space-based R&D.

Diverse research – The more than 900 payloads launched to the space station through the ISS National Lab represent thousands of investigations in life and physical sciences, technology development, in-space production, and STEM education.

CASIS has succeeded in building private-sector demand for the orbiting outpost. Nearly 60% of all ISS National Lab-sponsored projects are from commercial entities. Private-sector research partners include Fortune 500 companies, highly recognizable brands, and innovative startups.

Startup companies that have leveraged the ISS National Lab have cumulatively raised nearly $2.5 billion in funding postflight, demonstrating the value of space-based R&D in accelerating commercialization.

The ISS National Lab has engaged in multiple startup accelerator programs to support visionary early-stage companies. This year, the ISS National Lab launched its own Orbital Edge Accelerator program, wherein six companies were awarded up to $500,000 each and an opportunity to launch a project to the ISS.

More than 500 peer-reviewed articles related to ISS National Lab-sponsored research have been published, advancing scientific knowledge and laying the foundation for valuable applications.

The ISS National Lab has partnered with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for many years to advance research in tissue engineering and the physical sciences. Combined, NSF and NIH have funded more than 85 projects leveraging the ISS National Lab.

Since 2011, the number of commercially owned and operated ISS facilities has grown from two to more than 25. These facilities provide a wealth of capabilities for R&D, both in and outside station. By supporting Commercial Service Providers in validating new facilities and advancing their business models, the ISS National Lab is bolstering the LEO economy.

More than 100 ISS National Lab-sponsored projects that have been selected are awaiting a future flight to the orbiting laboratory, demonstrating the continued strong demand for leveraging the space station.

"Twenty-five years of continuous human presence on the International Space Station is a monumental achievement not only for the space community but for all of humanity, as we see what's possible when we collectively work toward a common goal," said Ray Lugo, chief executive officer of CASIS. "The ISS National Lab is proud to partner with NASA to further the enduring legacy of the space station, and we look forward to continuing to enable space-based research and development to benefit humanity."

To learn more about the space station and key events and activities that have shaped the ISS National Lab, visit our historical page .

Download a high-resolution image for this release : Space Station in 2021

