Cassaday & Company, Inc. Reaches Elite Milestone with $3 Billion in Assets Under Management

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassaday & Company, Inc., an independent wealth management firm in the DC metropolitan area, today announced a new company milestone with $3 billion in assets under management. The firm's assets have grown by 50% in just two and a half years through a combination of new clients and investment returns.

"I am fortunate to be surrounded by extraordinary professionals all bound by the same mandate – do the right thing for clients," said Founder, Chairman & CEO Steve Cassaday. "Without their dedication, expertise, and commitment, investors wouldn't continue to place their trust in our firm. We take very seriously the responsibility of providing comprehensive and conflict-free guidance, and while this milestone is significant, we strive to maintain our boutique style of service so that clients never feel like they're just a number as our firm continues to grow," said Cassaday.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is a perennial winner of Inc. Magazine's 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US. "Our investment in infrastructure, training, technology and especially outstanding people have allowed us to manage our exceptional growth without losing touch with those we serve," according to Cassaday.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia, serving approximately 2,000 households (as of June 2019). After 16 years with major New York Stock Exchange member firms, Steve Cassaday abandoned the traditional Wall Street model and founded Cassaday & Company, Inc. in 1993. His vision: to provide objective guidance to investors seeking advice about their financial situations, to do so with the highest levels of honesty, integrity, and overall excellence possible, and to provide faultless quality and courteous service – at a reasonable price.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday and Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. To learn more about the criteria for Inc. 5000, click here.

