Cassandra Morales Thurswell of Kitsch Announced by EY as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Founder and CEO Cassandra Morales Thurswell of game-changing haircare brand Kitsch was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Cassandra Morales Thurswell, Founder and CEO of Kitsch.

The candidates were evaluated by an independent panel of judges based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I'm so honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist," said Thurswell. "Kitsch is all about our customers—appealing to everyone everywhere with products for every moment of their day. Our passion is to create products that are good for you and good for the planet. We have made remarkable progress in combating the beauty industry's annual plastic waste and reducing our carbon footprint by eliminating plastic bottles with bars and partnering with 4Ocean for additional plastic removal from our waterways. It's really satisfying to do what you love, see the impact you are making and on top of that be recognized in such a very special way."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

About Kitsch

Founded by Wisconsin native Cassandra Morales Thurswell at the age of 25, Kitsch is a global beauty powerhouse built on positivity and pure hard work. The brand supports its growing community with easy, elevated beauty solutions that are totally reliable, truly special, and made as sustainably as possible. Beginning in 2010 with a business plan no longer than a paragraph, Kitsch now supplies a full range of beauty favorites in over 20,000 retail locations worldwide.

