Cassia Networks and Augury Announce Partnership to Transform Industrial IoT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cassia Networks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions, announces strategic partnership with Augury, a global leader and pioneer in Machine Health and Process Health solutions.

This collaboration brings together Cassia's expertise in long-range Bluetooth connectivity and Augury's advanced AI-powered predictive maintenance technology, creating a powerful synergy that promises to elevate industrial condition monitoring and predictive maintenance to new heights.

Enhanced Connectivity: This partnership marries Cassia's industrial-grade X-2000 Bluetooth gateway and IoT Access Controller software platform with Augury's Machine Health monitoring sensors and AI-driven software solutions. The result is seamless long-range connectivity and simultaneous monitoring of multiple devices in challenging industrial environments.

Improved Reliability and Scalability: The combined solution tackles the issue of scaling traditional wired connections, proposing a more reliable and cost-effective alternative using Bluetooth IoT for extensive industrial monitoring. This strategy assists end customers in eliminating production downtime, enhancing process efficiency, maximizing yield, and reducing waste and emissions.

Proven Track Records: Over the years, Cassia has consistently aided numerous industrial customers in enhancing the reliability, scalability, and security of their predictive and preventive maintenance processes through its leading Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. This has resulted in significant cost savings and improved operational performance. Augury, a globally recognized leader and pioneer in Machine Health and Process Health solutions, has enabled hundreds of customers in eliminating production downtime, improving process efficiency, maximizing yield, and reducing waste and emissions. Augury's global customers often achieve 3-10x ROI, typically within just a few months.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Augury as a strategic partner for Cassia Networks," said Felix Zhao, CEO of Cassia Networks. "The Cassia Networks-Augury partnership is poised to redefine industrial condition monitoring, offering a comprehensive solution that addresses the evolving needs of modern manufacturing and industrial operations."

"We are excited to collaborate with Cassia Networks to expand the impact and reach of our purpose-built Machine Health solutions," said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augury. "By integrating Cassia's innovative X-2000 Bluetooth gateway with Augury's Machine Health, we infuse high quality, AI-driven insights at every layer of the predictive maintenance stack, ensuring IoT is capable of handling every challenge production throws its way. We look forward to the future of this partnership as Cassia Networks and Augury continue to push the boundaries for IIoT innovation."

To learn more about Cassia Networks, visit: www.cassianetworks.com .

To learn more about Augury, visit: www.augury.com.

About Cassia Networks

Cassia Networks is the leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. Their patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks. Their mission is to solve the IoT connectivity, locationing and management challenges faced by today's enterprises and make IoT easy.

About Augury:

A leader in Machine Health and Process Health solutions, Augury uses purpose-built AI technology, trained by industry experts and the world's largest data library, to help manufacturing and industrial companies eliminate production downtime, improve process efficiency, maximize yield, and reduce waste and emissions. Our global customers achieve 3-10x ROI, often in a matter of months. Together with our customers, we are pioneering Production Health to build a world where the combined work of people and machines makes life better in every way.

