Cassia Networks Releases the M1500 Enterprise-Grade Compact Bluetooth Gateway, Enhancing Enterprise Application Flexibility

Cassia Networks presents the new M1500, a compact Bluetooth Gateway designed to provide flexible and cost-effective solutions for enterprise IoT applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cassia Networks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions, announces the launch of its new M1500 Bluetooth Gateway in China. Further announcements for the global release will follow.

Cassia's M1500 is a compact and cost-effective Bluetooth gateway that delivers exceptional performance. It is designed to be easy to install and use, offering the convenience of supporting both Wi-Fi and Ethernet as backhaul options, along with Power over Ethernet (PoE) supply capabilities.

The M1500 provides customers with enterprise-grade security, flexibility, and scalability, making it an ideal solution for deploying IoT projects in a cost-effective manner. Like all of Cassia's Bluetooth gateways, the M1500 can be managed using Cassia's IoT Access Controller (AC), which stands as the industry's most robust enterprise Bluetooth network management solution.

The M1500 also supports Bluetooth roaming and positioning, features that are shared with other Cassia enterprise Bluetooth gateways such as the M2000, E1000, and X2000. It serves as a complementary addition to this lineup.

The M1500 is available in two distinct versions: the M1500 Standard and the M1500-XT. The M1500 Standard is an indoor model equipped with an omni-directional antenna. In contrast, the M1500-XT is designed for outdoor use, featuring a robust outdoor enclosure and a directional antenna.

The versatility of the M1500 gateway allows it to be utilized across a wide range of industries and applications. These include continuous vital sign monitoring in hospitals, telehealth, Industrial IoT, smart campuses, supply chain management, and personnel and asset tracking.

Felix Zhao, CEO of Cassia Networks, expressed his enthusiasm about the new product, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the M1500. This addition enhances our suite of enterprise IoT solutions by providing flexible, secure, and cost-effective connectivity for our enterprise customers."

To learn more about the M1500 technical specifications visit: https://www.cassianetworks.com/products/m1500-bluetooth-gateway/

About Cassia Networks

Cassia Networks is the leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. Our patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks. Our mission is to solve the IoT connectivity, locationing and management challenges faced by today's enterprises and make IoT easy.

