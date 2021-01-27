Cassia Networks Announces the Release of the X2000 Bluetooth Gateway

Cassia's X2000 gateway can run large third-party and custom edge-applications, thanks to its increased memory and storage providing customers increased flexibility and more customized options for IoT applications.

"Our Machine Sentry Fixed vibration/temperature sensors are generally collected over Bluetooth by engineers using android tablets," says Steve Pineger, Systems Delivery Manager for AVT Reliability. "The Cassia unit allows us to collect data from them remotely, saving on-site visits and making data collection closer to real-time at a very low cost."

"The X2000 is Cassia's flagship product designed and optimized specifically for Industrial IoT applications. The highly reliable, secure and easy to use enterprise-grade gateway significantly reduces the cost and entry barriers for enterprise IoT" says Felix Zhao, CEO of Cassia Networks. "We understand the challenges facing today's IoT enterprises and how difficult and costly deploying wireless systems can be," says Zhao. "We're excited to offer the X2000 gateway for our customers so they can achieve the performance, flexibility, security and scalability they need to gain a competitive edge."

About Cassia Networks

Cassia Networks is the leading provider for enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. Our patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks. Our mission is to solve the IoT connectivity, locationing and management challenges faced by today's enterprises and make IoT easy.

