CAST debuts 'International Month' to strengthen global science bonds

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) launched its inaugural "International Month: Openness, Cooperation, and Trust" in October, an initiative designed to strengthen openness, cooperation and trust within the global scientific community.

The monthlong program, themed "S.T.I. Bridges, Humanity Orients," featured more than 60 events and drew over 20,000 participants from more than 110 countries and regions. Organizers described science and technology as "a vessel carrying humanity forward," with people-to-people exchange serving as "the oar steering its course."

Building an international scientific community to tackle global challenges

The initiative created a cross-border, cross-disciplinary platform for dialogue, guided by the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity and China's four global initiatives. Organizers said the goal was to mobilize the global scientific community to address shared challenges.

The program focused on four areas: flagship meetings, academic forums, people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Key events included four major science diplomacy gatherings, such as the World Science and Technology Development Forum. The schedule also featured 23 activities focused on future technological development, including the World Materials Conference; 15 activities aimed at strengthening trust, such as the China-South Africa Young Scientists Roundtable; and 21 events promoting mutual learning, including the China-ASEAN Young Scientists Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence.

Together, these efforts allowed Chinese and international scientists to explore shared concerns, deepen partnerships and outline visions for future cooperation, organizers said.

Flagship platforms drive practical cooperation in frontier fields

A highlight of the International Month was the convening of the 2025 General Assembly of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations in Shanghai. As the flagship event of the initiative, the assembly focused on green development in the engineering sector, aiming to shape a sustainable future, nurture talent and promote engineering culture.

CAST also continued to lead major platforms such as the World Science and Technology Development Forum, the World Young Scientist Summit and the World New Energy Vehicle Congress. The events focused on emerging fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum information, and brain-computer interfaces, as well as automotive electrification. The forums produced more than 50 outcomes, advancing cooperation in hydrogen energy and intelligent manufacturing.

Strengthening international cooperation and advancing scientific prosperity

The initiative drew broad participation from the international scientific community, including more than 3,000 overseas guests. More than 20 international and national science organizations co-hosted events, while 10 international science and technology organizations initiated and established in China hosted 20 activities.

Many distinguished scientists offered high praise. Nicholas B. Dirks, president and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences and recipient of the 2024 Chinese Government Friendship Award, emphasized that scientific prosperity relies not only on openness and cooperation but also on deep mutual trust, noting the exceptional significance of the initiative.

Nils Stenseth, president of the International Society of Zoological Sciences and laureate of both the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award of China and the Chinese Government Friendship Award, stressed that cross-border and cross-disciplinary exchange, trust and cooperation are essential for cultivating better scientists and producing better science.

Results highlight growing scope for China-world collaboration

The International Month produced substantial outcomes, reflecting the potential for China to collaborate with the world on scientific progress. The program included more than 50 events covering advanced manufacturing, digital technology, energy, materials, ecology and space.

The initiative released nine major consensus documents, including the "Declaration on Modeling and Simulation for a Digital World" and the "Digital Earth Initiative for the Sustainable Development Goals."

It also produced more than 60 new standards and research outcomes, such as the "Complex System Reliability and Safety Standards" series. Additionally, more than 10 new specialized organizations, platforms and cooperation initiatives were launched, along with the signing of over 30 bilateral and multilateral cooperation documents.

Collectively, these achievements demonstrate the growing depth of cooperation between China and the international community, as well as the momentum for shared technological advancement.

