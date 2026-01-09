Feeling the warmth of rural elderly-care: From a Tiananmen Mural to Dignified Aging

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China's elderly care in rural regions:

At Wuying Village in Shangqiu, Central China's Henan Province, more than a dozen elderly villagers gathered in front of a "Tiananmen Square" to have their photo taken. Though they relied on canes and even wheelchairs, the joy and excitement on their faces were unmistakable.

Why has a "Tiananmen Square" appeared in a rural village in Henan? The story begins with a young man.

Wu Chengyan is a young farmer and painter in Wuying Village. During a casual chat with an elderly villager, Wu learned that his greatest wish was to see Tiananmen Square. Many seniors in the village share the same regret: They have rarely traveled far in their lives, and now the advanced age and fragile health make long-distance trips even more challenging.

To fulfill their long-held wish, Wu spent five days painting an 18-meter-long mural of Tiananmen Square. Upon finishing the artwork, Wu invited the elderly villagers for a group photo, which he then printed and handed to them one by one.

The story of the young man, the elderly villagers, and the mural reflects a traditional Chinese philosophy of filial piety that honors caring for one's own elders and extending that respect to other elders. It also highlights the ongoing efforts in rural governance at China's grassroots level to improve both material and emotional well-being for the elderly.

According to the Seventh National Population Census, 120 million citizens aged 60 and above live in rural China, where the proportion of elderly residents is notably higher than urban regions. Elderly-care resources are relatively limited in rural China compared with urban areas, and the elderly are more attached to their hometown in general while their younger family members move away to cities for work, making "empty-nest" households a common reality in the countryside. Despite large elderly populations and various challenges, China's elderly-care initiatives continued to advance rather than retreat in the face of difficulty.

The Chinese government has stepped up support for the cause via a spectrum of measures, such as revising relevant laws, establishing dedicated guarantee systems and allocating fiscal funding. Meanwhile, local authorities have been exploring new elderly-care models tailored to local conditions.

Across much of China, village-based elderly care facilities that literally mean "mutual-help happiness courtyards" have become prevalent. Located close to seniors' homes within the same village, these community courtyards allow elderly residents to remain in their familiar locales while enjoying delicious meals, proper care and companionship. Seniors can gather to play chess, exercise or spend time together. Many of these facilities also partner with village clinics and other medical institutions, providing better health care services ranging from routine health monitoring to emergency response. In addition, elderly-care service centers and senior cafeterias have been set up in many regions. While their names and operating models may vary, they share a common goal — to make life for the elderly more convenient and comfortable.

Like painter Wu Chengyan, mentioned at the start, many young people across China are caring for the inner world of seniors in their own ways. Since for the elderly, opportunities to be photographed were rare in their younger years, many young volunteers today choose to take portraits for them, or record their daily lives through cameras, preserving precious moments to hold onto. Some young people have helped seniors living in rural areas become online celebrities. Through short videos, the seniors share everyday stories of village life, promote legal awareness and anti-fraud knowledge, keep up with the latest digital trends, or try livestreaming e-commerce. In these new roles, their later life has been lit up with fresh purpose and new possibilities.

China's care for rural seniors is unfolding in ever more subtle and heartwarming ways — through murals on village walls, warm meals served day after day, and cozy courtyards filled with companionship and happiness.

Feeling the warmth of rural elderly-care: From a Tiananmen Mural to Dignified Aging

