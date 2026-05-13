Multi-year procurement of 500 weapons annually in shift from development to production, targeting operational fielding at scale

TORRANCE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castelion today announced a production framework agreement with the Department of War to manufacture and field Blackbeard, its first low-cost hypersonic strike missile, at a guaranteed minimum of 500 missiles per year once testing and validation is complete, with a pathway to purchase thousands of additional missiles.

The framework represents the first production agreement of its kind for a low-cost hypersonic weapon and directly advances the Department's mandate to build credible deterrence at scale through the Arsenal of Freedom.

CASTELION AND DEPARTMENT OF WAR SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUILD LOW-COST HYPERSONIC MISSILES FOR THE ARSENAL OF FREEDOM

"We're grateful to the Department of War for this commitment to bring Blackbeard's hypersonic strike capability to our warfighters," said Bryon Hargis, CEO and Co-Founder of Castelion. "It's a clear signal that hypersonic weapons are crucial to the future, and Castelion is dedicated to accelerating production."

ABOUT CASTELION

Castelion builds American hypersonic deterrence through rapid, affordable, and scalable production of advanced strike weapons. Blackbeard is the first U.S. hypersonic system engineered from inception for industrial-rate output, commercial unit cost, and continuous flight test iteration. The company operates facilities in California, New Mexico, Texas and Washington D.C.

For more information on Castelion, please visit www.castelion.com.

SOURCE Castelion