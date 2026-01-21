Castelion Breaks Ground on Project Ranger, Advancing Scaled Hypersonic Manufacturing in New Mexico

New 1,000-acre manufacturing campus will invest more than $220 million, create 300+ high-paying jobs, and generate over $650 million in economic impact for New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castelion today announced the launch of Project Ranger, a 1,000-acre hypersonic manufacturing campus in Sandoval County, designed to support high-cadence production of hypersonic strike systems. The project will create approximately 300 high-paying manufacturing jobs and represent more than $220 million in private investment, with an estimated $650 million in economic impact for New Mexico over the next decade.

Rendering of Castelion's Hypersonic Manufacturing Facility, Project Ranger Groundbreaking for Project Ranger with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

The Project Ranger groundbreaking, attended by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Army Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires Lt. General Frank Lozano, Director of NAVAIR's Rapid Capabilities Cell Paul McGinty, and other regional and county leaders, marks a major step in scaling domestic hypersonic manufacturing capacity.

"This is economic development in New Mexico—high-tech companies bringing high-paying jobs," said Governor Michell Lujan Grisham. "Castelion chose our site because we have the workforce, the expertise and infrastructure they need to succeed."

Project Ranger will support solid rocket motor manufacturing, static testing, and final assembly of hypersonic weapons, reinforcing New Mexico's position at the forefront of defense innovation. The first building will be completed this summer, with all twenty-one buildings on the campus complete and ready for production by the end of 2026.

"We chose New Mexico for its unparalleled technical talent and history of scientific achievement," said Bryon Hargis, CEO and Co-Founder of Castelion. "Project Ranger represents a renaissance in American manufacturing, delivering the advanced systems our country needs. We're proud to partner with a community that has powered some of our nation's greatest leaps forward. We have a bright future together."

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich highlighted the project's significance for both economic growth and national security.

"I'm pleased to welcome the groundbreaking of Castelion's new manufacturing facility in Sandoval County that will strengthen our national security, grow our state's economy, and create over 300 permanent jobs that New Mexicans can build their families around," said Senator Heinrich. "This is a great example of what New Mexico does best: Developing cutting-edge science and technology and manufacturing it right here in our state. As New Mexico's senior senator, I will keep working to further bolster New Mexico's bases, defense research labs, and private industry partners so we can keep excelling in emerging defense capabilities."

Rob Black, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department, emphasized the broader workforce impact.

"Today marks the continued evolution of New Mexico's innovation economy, demonstrating that New Mexico is the next frontier for technologies that are essential for our economy and our national security," said Secretary Black. "Castelion also adds a new layer of career opportunities for the next generation of New Mexicans who can add building really cool rockets as a potential career in their home state."

Local and regional collaboration was essential to New Mexico's selection, driven by efforts from Sandoval County, the City of Rio Rancho, the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), Sandoval Economic Alliance (SEA), and state officials.

"I am very excited and grateful for Castelion to be incredible partners with us to help our nation stay ahead of our competitors when it comes to national security," said New Mexico State Senator Jay Block. "This company will be critical to catch up and pass China and Russia in hypersonic technologies. This is a race we cannot lose."

"The decision by Castelion to have its next rocket manufacturing facility in Sandoval County conjoins opportunity and legacy," said Sandoval County Board of Commissions Chair Jordan Juarez. "This company has the vision, expertise, and experience in our country's defense program; Sandoval County has the high-tech talent to support its efforts and also the land and logistics for its manufacturing needs. Combined, Castelion and Sandoval County continue New Mexico's legacy and leadership in technology and defense. We are proud to partner with them in this endeavor. We celebrate that there will be an additional 300 high-paying jobs coming to our County, and together we will contribute to strengthening New Mexico's role in the nation's defense program."

"Sandoval County is committed to providing the services necessary to assist Castelion in the successful build and operation of its newest rocket manufacturing facility," said Wayne Johnson, Sandoval County Manager. "From our Economic Development Department to Public Works to Public Safety, we are ready to bring this project forward with a company that is dedicated to strengthening national security. Our qualified workforce is ready to join the Castelion team, and we are pleased that 300 jobs, paying on average, a $100,000 annual salary will be on this side of the river. Thank you, Castelion."

"Today's groundbreaking is a signal," said Chad Matheson, interim president and CEO of AREA. "A signal that New Mexico and Greater Albuquerque will continue to lead in America's defense and manufacturing future. Castelion's decision to invest here reflects the strength of our assets, the depth of our talent, and the collaborative leadership that makes New Mexico competitive on a national scale."

"Project Ranger represents a significant investment in New Mexico's future and a strong vote of confidence in our community," said Gregg Hull, Mayor of Rio Rancho. "Today's groundbreaking brings high quality jobs, strengthens the economy and positions the region as a leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation for years to come."

About Castelion

Castelion builds American hypersonic deterrence through rapid, affordable, and scalable production of advanced strike weapons. Blackbeard is the first U.S. hypersonic system engineered from inception for industrial-rate output, commercial unit cost, and continuous flight test iteration. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with manufacturing operations in New Mexico, Texas, and California. For more information on Castelion, please visit www.castelion.com .

Peace Through Deterrence

SOURCE Castelion