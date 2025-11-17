Castelion Announces Project Ranger, New Mexico's Newest Hypersonic Manufacturing Campus

Solid rocket motor facility will scale production of advanced long-range systems and create 300 high quality jobs

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castelion, a cutting-edge defense technology company, today announced it selected Sandoval County, New Mexico, as the site for Project Ranger, a 1000-acre solid rocket motor manufacturing campus dedicated to next-generation hypersonic systems. The initiative is projected to create 300 high-quality jobs and generate over $650 million in economic output over the next decade.

"New Mexico has always been front and center in shaping the frontiers of American defense and innovation," said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. "This project helps carry that legacy forward — creating high-paying jobs, advancing national security and proving once again that New Mexico is where bold ideas take flight."

Castelion plans to invest more than $100 million in Project Ranger's development, with additional capital to follow.

"After a highly competitive nationwide search, we chose New Mexico for its technical talent, regional infrastructure, and history of scientific achievement, said Andrew Kreitz, Co-founder and CFO of Castelion. "Project Ranger represents a critical step in restoring America's capacity to produce the advanced systems our country needs. We're proud to partner with a community with a long history of innovation that has powered some of our nation's greatest leaps forward."

Project Ranger will produce solid rocket motors, conduct static tests, and assemble components to produce finished rounds, reinforcing New Mexico's position at the forefront of defense innovation.

"Throughout my time in Congress, I've been proud to bolster New Mexico's bases, defense research labs, and private industry partners so we can keep excelling in emerging defense capabilities," said New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich. "Castelion's new manufacturing facility in Sandoval County will strengthen our national security, grow our state's economy, and create over 300 permanent jobs that New Mexicans can build their families around. This is a great example of what New Mexico does best: Developing cutting-edge science and technology and manufacturing it right here in our state."

Local and regional collaboration was essential to New Mexico's selection, driven by efforts from Sandoval County, the City of Rio Rancho, the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), Sandoval Economic Alliance (SEA), and state officials.

"From the Manhattan Project to modern hypersonics, New Mexico has defined what innovation in defense technology looks like," said Rob Black, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. "Securing this investment propels our innovation economy forward, creating high-tech careers and reinforcing our position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and national security."

"To attract a company such as Castelion to Sandoval County is the result of hard work and commitment by the company, its site selector, and area economic development entities, government and businesses," said Michael Meek, Sandoval County Board of Commissioners chair. "This cutting-edge defense technology company brings career opportunities to hundreds of New Mexicans through its workforce; further, its presence here will support existing local businesses and potentially make way for new ones. This is a win for the residents of Sandoval County! We welcome Castelion to New Mexico."

"Sandoval County has demonstrated to Castelion through a rigorous site selection process that we are a solid business partner and are ready to help the company realize its vision and support its success." said Wayne Johnson, Sandoval County manager. "We appreciate Castelion's vote of confidence by choosing Sandoval County as its next production site for rocket motor manufacturing and look forward to a mutually beneficial business relationship."

"Project Ranger's decision to locate in Sandoval County is a major win for our region," said Chad Matheson, interim president and CEO of AREA. "This announcement reflects the strength of our leadership, our public-private partnerships and further exemplifies Greater Albuquerque and New Mexico's position as a leader in defense technology and innovation."

"In line with Rio Rancho's history of advanced manufacturing and New Mexico's expertise in national defense, we look forward to welcoming Castelion to the region," said Gregg Hull, Mayor of Rio Rancho. "Rio Rancho and New Mexico have the talented workforce to accelerate Castelion's growth trajectory."

About Castelion

Castelion builds affordable, long-range, hypersonic strike weapons to restore credible non-nuclear deterrence. The company was founded in late 2022 and is headquartered in Torrance, California, with additional facilities in Texas supporting propulsion, guidance, and manufacturing development. Blackbeard, the company's first weapon system, has gone from blank sheet design to more than 20 developmental test flights in less than 18 months, demonstrating Castelion's leadership in rapid, scalable weapons development.

