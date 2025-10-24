Castelion Secures Multiple Awards to Integrate Blackbeard Hypersonic Strike Weapon on U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Platforms

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castelion, a U.S. defense technology company developing affordable, long-range strike weapons, announced today that it has been awarded integration contracts for its Blackbeard weapon system with operational U.S. Army and U.S. Navy platforms.

Under these agreements, Castelion will work with both services to integrate the hypersonic Blackbeard weapon system onto operational platforms and demonstrate its capabilities in live-fire tests - advancing the Department of War's effort to evaluate and accelerate new, cost-effective strike capabilities for conventional deterrence.

"These integration contracts validate that affordability and speed are critical to modern deterrence," said Bryon Hargis, Castelion's Chief Executive Officer. "Castelion leads the market designing for manufacturability and rapid iteration, enabling the Department of War to move faster from concept to capability."

Blackbeard is Castelion's first long-range, hypersonic strike weapon, designed for mass production and rapid fielding once integration and testing are complete. The system leverages vertically integrated propulsion and guidance subsystems to achieve performance at a fraction of the cost of legacy weapons - supporting the Department's objective of building credible, non-nuclear deterrent capacity at scale.

Castelion continues to collaborate with Government and industry partners to advance the affordability, manufacturability, and readiness of next-generation strike systems for the joint force.

About Castelion

Castelion builds affordable, long-range, hypersonic strike weapons to restore credible non-nuclear deterrence. The company was founded in late 2022 and is headquartered in Torrance, California, with additional facilities in Texas supporting propulsion, guidance, and manufacturing development. Blackbeard, the company's first weapon system, has gone from blank sheet design to more than 20 developmental test flights in less than 18 months, demonstrating Castelion's leadership in rapid, scalable weapons development.

