Castelion leveraging Manufacturo to Scale Hypersonic Strike Weapons Production and Traceability

BREA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturo, a manufacturing software platform designed for high-complexity, high-mix production environments, has partnered with Castelion, a cutting-edge U.S. defense technology company developing affordable, long-range hypersonic strike weapons, to establish a modern digital backbone for scalable, traceable weapons production.

Castelion, headquartered in Torrance, California, is focused on delivering hypersonic strike systems that can be manufactured rapidly and at scale to support credible non-nuclear deterrence for the United States and its allies.

"Castelion is proving that deterrence can be strengthened with systems that are both advanced and affordable - but that only works if manufacturing keeps up," said Kenzo Takai, COO, Manufacturo. "Our platform is built for exactly this kind of environment, where rapid iteration, strict configuration control, and complete build history all have to coexist without slowing the team down."

"To field hypersonic strike weapons at the scale national security demands, we have to treat manufacturability as a first-order requirement, not an afterthought," said Bobby Panerio, Head of Manufacturing, Castelion. "Manufacturo supports a production system that matches our engineering pace while staying flexible enough to handle rapid design change."

About Castelion

Castelion builds American hypersonic deterrence through rapid, affordable, and scalable production of advanced strike weapons. Blackbeard is the first U.S. hypersonic system engineered from inception for industrial-rate output, commercial unit cost, and continuous flight test iteration. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with manufacturing operations in New Mexico, Texas, and California. For more information on Castelion, please visit www.castelion.com.

About Manufacturo

Manufacturo is a manufacturing software platform purpose-built for high-complexity, high-mix production. Designed to support industries such as aerospace, defense, space, and advanced energy, Manufacturo unifies digital work instructions, quality management, traceability, and shop-floor operations in a single cloud-native system. With rapid deployment, robust configurability, and integration across enterprise and engineering systems, Manufacturo helps manufacturers move from prototype to scalable, compliant production with greater precision, control, and speed.

