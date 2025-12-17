Confidence in Control: How Antares Uses Manufacturo to Scale Microreactor Production

BREA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturo shared how Antares uses Manufacturo's unified manufacturing platform to establish nuclear-grade quality and traceability as it transitions from design and testing to its initial production.

Antares develops adaptable, deployable microreactors for defense, space, and mission-critical infrastructure. Its advanced heat-pipe thermal management and compact reactor designs promise a new generation of reliable, on-demand energy for remote or harsh environments.

As Antares transitioned from design and testing to its first production cycle, it faced the challenge of establishing nuclear-grade quality and traceability, without legacy systems or historical infrastructure.

The Challenge: Starting from Zero, Meeting Nuclear Standards

Producing first-of-a-kind nuclear hardware means meeting standards that exceed most industrial programs: meticulous documentation, decades-long recordkeeping, and evolving compliance requirements.

Antares needed to control personnel actions and verifications, link documentation, NC tracking, and quality into a single auditable record, ensure end-to-end traceability from raw material to reactor maintenance, support evolving safety standards without rework, and scale from prototype production to serial manufacturing.

Why Manufacturo: One Platform for Quality, Control, and Scale

Antares selected Manufacturo for its integrated quality and documentation management, and its proven ability to evolve alongside production and regulation. Key drivers included integrated quality and documentation (Document Management), personnel controls and verifications with built-in approval logic for safety-critical steps, a unified platform where quality, NC, and production operate in one system with minimal integrations, flexibility for evolving regulation through adaptable configurations, and a scalable backbone ready for transition from R&D to serial production.

"Manufacturo has given us a level of control and visibility that's rare for a company at our stage. We were able to stand up a compliant quality program quickly and evolve it in step with production - without adding unnecessary complexity."

— Douglas Crawford, Head of Quality, Antares

Results: Control, Compliance, and Confidence

With Manufacturo, Antares has established a nuclear-grade quality system from day one, achieved full traceability across design, production, and documentation, integrated buy-offs and personnel controls for safety-critical actions, scaled production without complexity or risk, and built a long-lifecycle foundation for decades of recordkeeping.

"Our mission depends on absolute confidence in every component we produce. Manufacturo provides the structure and traceability that let us scale responsibly - ensuring each reactor we deliver meets the standards our customers and regulators expect."

— Jordan Bramble, CEO, Antares

"Antares is advancing one of the most important energy innovations of our time. We're proud to support their team with a platform that gives them the control and confidence they need - from their first components to the reactors that will power the future."

— Zane Shewalter, CXO, Manufacturo

About Antares

About Manufacturo

Manufacturo is a manufacturing management platform built to unify quality, production, supply chain, and compliance workflows into one system of record. Purpose-built for high-complexity manufacturing, Manufacturo enables faster, safer growth - from early R&D through serial production and decades-long lifecycle traceability.

