Castello® Cheese Brings the Danish Art of Hygge - and Havarti - to Americans' Homes for National Hygge Day

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans continue to navigate an at-home lifestyle this winter, practicing hygge – a defining characteristic of Danish culture centered around coziness, comfort and contentment – has never been more appropriate or needed. To bring hygge – and Havarti – to the homes of Americans timed to National Hygge Day on February 28, Castello®, a premium cheese brand founded and produced in Denmark, has teamed up with Danish entrepreneur, Baroness and chef, Caroline Fleming, to launch the "Hygge At Home" handbook. The digital guide, available on CastelloCheese.com, offers tips for finding comfort and happiness at home, as well as recipes featuring the ultimate Danish comfort food – Havarti cheese. A celebrated Danish staple, Havarti has a smooth, creamy texture and rich buttery flavor that cues comfort with every bite. Consumers who download the "Hygge At Home" handbook will receive a product coupon.

"With Denmark being rated one of the happiest countries, it's no surprise that we've mastered finding joy in life's most simple pleasures, from curling up in our favorite cozy nook to enjoying a delicious meal with loved ones," said Fleming. "As people all over the world continue to stay at home this winter, I'm excited to help them embrace the joys of living and eating Danishly, starting with two Danish staples – hygge and Havarti."

"Hygge At Home" provides readers with a guide for achieving the Danish practice, with content including:

Ways to incorporate the Danish way of living into a daily lifestyle, at home and beyond

How to create an indulgent, distinctly Danish cheeseboard with Castello Havarti Cheese

Recipes and tips for comfort from Danish Baroness and chef, Caroline Fleming

"Much like our authentic Havarti cheeses, the hygge lifestyle is a hallmark of Danish tradition, yet celebrated by happiness-seekers all over the world," said Leah Sbriscia, Castello Brand Manager. "At a time when comfort, and comfort food, are needed more than ever, we are thrilled to offer both just in time for National Hygge Day."

Castello Havarti is authentically produced in Denmark using traditional cheese-making methods dating back more than 130 years. The result is a lusciously smooth, creamy, and mild cheese with a meltability and multi-faceted taste experience that elevates any recipe, including gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. Castello Havarti is available in eight varieties including Creamy Havarti Cheese, Aged Havarti Cheese and Dill Havarti Cheese, and was granted the European Union's Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, a distinguishing mark of quality and authenticity.

To learn more about Castello Cheese and to download the "Hygge At Home" guide, visit www.castellocheese.com and follow @Castellousa on Instagram.

About Castello Cheese

Part of the Arla family, the Castello brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence. Since being founded in 1893 by Danish master cheese-maker Rasmus Tholstup, Castello cheeses have brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the art of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and uniquely crafted cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti Cheese, Dill Havarti Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and more. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com.

