Caster Concepts Earns Certification from Ergonauts for TWERGO® Ergonomic Caster Wheel

Certification Program Focuses on Ergonomic Products That Improve Worker Safety and Productivity

ALBION, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels, announced today that their innovative TWERGO® ergonomic caster wheel has earned the industry's first Ergonauts ergonomic approval.

The Ergonauts approval confirms that TWERGO® heavy-duty industrial casters have been tested and validated to reduce push forces by 55% compared with traditional cart casters.

Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels, announced today that their innovative TWERGO® ergonomic caster wheel has earned the industry’s first Ergonauts ergonomic approval.

"Keeping associates safe is critical to optimizing operations effectiveness," said Steve Davis, CVO, Ergonauts. "Lower push forces help ensure associates avoid back strain and other common industrial ergonomic problems, which are leading causes of lost time and injury costs."

To earn certification by Ergonauts, a product must be tested, and results confirmed by two senior professional ergonomists. The approval confirms that workplace safety can be enhanced as a result of the ergonomic benefits of an approved product.

"We are honored to be the first material handling company to achieve this level of approval. TWERGO casters were designed to minimize back strains and other common issues related to traditional material handling carts'" Doug Backinger, Vice President of Sales at Caster Concepts, explained. "By taking a user first approach with our product development, we design casters that make operations safer and more efficient. We are committed to continuous innovation to improve our customers' safety and productivity."

The TWERGO® caster line is built around patented technology features a multiple-wheel-in-one design. The tapered wheels spin independently and can rotate in either direction and at any rate. The advantages of this unique design include minimized friction and reduced initial and continuous push force, as well as the associate force exerted to turn.

For more information about Caster Concepts and the TWERGO® caster wheel, visit https://www.casterconcepts.com/featured-brands/twergo-the-ultimate-ergonomic-caster-wheel

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com

About Ergonauts

Ergonauts Performance Technologies is a pioneering technology and engineering services development organization, established in 2000. With over two decades of experience, we are composed of a multidisciplinary team of globally recognized experts in the field of Ergonomics. Our dedication to innovation and excellence has positioned us as leaders in providing solutions that enhance human interaction with technology and engineering systems, ensuring optimal performance and user experience across various industries. For more information: www.Ergonauts.com/about-us

Media Contact:

Mike Crisp

[email protected]

864-525-9307

SOURCE Caster Concepts