Castle Biosciences Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has received the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA Award for the fifth consecutive year. The national award program by Energage and USA TODAY celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional, people-first workplace cultures.

"Receiving a fifth straight Top Workplaces USA Award is a remarkable achievement and a direct reflection of the passion and dedication of our Castle team members, whose commitment to improving patient care inspires everything we do," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "Building and nurturing a people-first culture is not a one-time effort; it is something we actively invest in year after year. Ensuring that our team continues to feel valued, supported and empowered is paramount, and we remain committed to earning that trust every day."

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are determined solely by employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage, the human resources research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about workplace experience themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

The comprehensive list of 2026 Top Workplaces USA can be found on TopWorkplaces.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.