Castle Biosciences Supports Nationwide Patient Advocacy and Screening Initiatives to Celebrate Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Longstanding collaborations with AIM at Melanoma, the Melanoma Research Foundation, The Skin Cancer Foundation, IMPACT Melanoma and The Sun Bus continue to advance awareness and education throughout May

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced its participation in a series of initiatives throughout May to celebrate Skin Cancer Awareness Month, including advocacy walks, community skin cancer screenings and patient education programs nationwide. These efforts are part of the Company's longstanding collaborations with multiple patient-focused organizations and ongoing commitment to advancing early detection, patient education and advocacy.

"Expanding access to skin cancer education and early detection resources is critical to improving patient outcomes, and we're committed to meeting people where they are," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "This Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we are proud to support our partner organizations as they work within communities to help prevent skin cancer, detect it earlier and ultimately improve patient care."

Advancing Melanoma Awareness Through Community Events and Patient Education

Castle is proud to extend its support for AIM at Melanoma and the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) through advocacy walks and educational programming throughout May, bringing together survivors, caregivers, clinicians and advocates to raise awareness and support the pursuit of a cure.

The Company is also collaborating with MRF to support patient and caregiver education through both in-person and virtual programming, including:

Symposiums at leading institutions , such as Fred Hutch Cancer Center, The Ohio State University ( May 9 ) and Yale Cancer Center ( May 12 ), highlighting the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment and providing resources to support patients and caregivers. Learn more and register.

, such as Fred Hutch Cancer Center, The Ohio State University ( ) and Yale Cancer Center ( ), highlighting the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment and providing resources to support patients and caregivers. Learn more and register. An Ask-the-Expert webinar, "Understanding Melanoma Risk: How Prognostic Testing Can Help Guide Your Care," on May 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. The program will feature Andrew Baker, PA-C, and patient ambassador Leah Adams and include a live Q&A for melanoma patients and caregivers. Topics include melanoma basics and the role of gene expression profile (GEP) testing in shared decision-making. Register here.

The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala

Castle Biosciences is a multi-year sponsor of The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala, taking place May 13 in New York City. The annual fundraising event brings together leaders in dermatology, advocacy and industry to support skin cancer education, prevention and research initiatives. Learn more.

Nevada Cancer Coalition's Biggest Little Skin Check

On May 14, Castle Biosciences will participate in the Nevada Cancer Coalition's Biggest Little Skin Check event in Reno, in collaboration with IMPACT Melanoma. The community event will include free skin cancer screenings, educational programming and patient engagement activities. Learn more.

"Partnering with Castle Biosciences and IMPACT Melanoma helps us bring essential skin cancer prevention and early detection resources directly to Nevadans," said Lily Helzer, MPH, Cancer Prevention & Early Detection Programs Manager at Nevada Cancer Coalition. "In line with our mission, the Biggest Little Skin Check is an important initiative that allows us to remove barriers to care and give our community the tools they need to stay healthy and informed."

California Skin Checks with The Sun Bus

On May 15 and 16, Castle Biosciences will support Sun Bus tour stops in San Diego and Los Angeles, providing free skin cancer screenings to community members.

"Education and early detection are two of the strongest tools we have in the fight against skin cancer," said Tamara Terzain, Ph.D., M.S., Executive Director of The Sun Bus. "Through the support of organizations like Castle Biosciences, we're able to educate people directly, answering their questions and providing screenings that can make a meaningful difference in their long‑term health."

About AIM at Melanoma

Founded in 2004, AIM at Melanoma is a global foundation dedicated to finding more effective treatments and, ultimately, the cure for melanoma. By directing and funding paradigm-shifting research initiatives — educating patients, healthcare professionals and the public — and advocating for survivors and their families, AIM at Melanoma's goal is to end this disease in our lifetime while improving the lives of those it affects. AIM at Melanoma is dedicated to innovation in melanoma research, information and support, and legislation, policy and advocacy. For more information, visit https://www.aimatmelanoma.org/.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. To learn more about the MRF, visit https://melanoma.org/.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended regular skin exams and following a complete sun protection strategy that includes seeking shade, using sunscreen daily and covering up with clothing, hats and sunglasses. For more information, visit https://www.skincancer.org/.

About Nevada Cancer Coalition

Nevada Cancer Coalition is a statewide non-profit organization that carries out comprehensive cancer control (CCC). CCC is a collaborative process where the community—public health organizations, governments, health care professionals, volunteers and more—pools resources and expertise to reduce the burden of cancer. The work of these stakeholders is guided by the Nevada Cancer Plan, a five-year strategic plan that outlines goals, objectives and strategies (that those stakeholders have helped to develop) and managed through task forces and collaborative groups, along with community and organizational initiatives and programs. For more information, visit https://www.nevadacancercoalition.org/.

About IMPACT Melanoma

IMPACT Melanoma, a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to significantly reducing melanoma in the United States and saving lives. The focus is on prevention education programs that include customized and integrated programs for communities. In addition to skin cancer prevention education and programs, the organization is committed to supporting melanoma patients and their families and advocating for and influencing urban development policies to address shade equity in America. To learn more about IMPACT Melanoma, visit https://impactmelanoma.org.

About The Sun Bus

The Sun Bus is a mobile dermatology clinic that offers free skin screenings, sunscreen and sun safety education in the community. The program was launched in 2019 by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in an effort to address their skin cancer prevention, screening and research mission in Colorado. Since then, The Sun Bus has expanded its tour to reach 14 states, and through its combined efforts from 2019–2025, more than 10,000 individuals were screened for skin cancer by volunteer dermatology providers. For more information and a calendar of tour locations, visit www.thesunbus.org.

About DecisionDx®-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile (GEP) test designed to analyze tumor biology to deliver a personalized risk assessment for patients with stage I–III cutaneous melanoma, enhancing risk stratification beyond American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) staging alone. By combining molecular insights with select clinicopathologic features, the test provides two distinct outputs: a personalized risk of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity and a personalized risk of recurrence and/or metastasis. This clinically actionable information is designed to help guide risk-aligned patient management decisions, including SLN biopsy consideration, follow-up intensity, imaging and referrals.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is supported by 58 peer-reviewed publications, including prospective studies and meta-analyses, and was developed in collaboration with more than 100 leading U.S. institutions. The test has been clinically validated in more than 10,000 patient samples, ordered more than 230,000 times since launch, and has been shown to be associated with improved patient survival. Learn more at https://castlebiosciences.com/tests/prognostic/decisiondx-melanoma/overview.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, Esopredict, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the ability of DecisionDx-Melanoma to (i) help clinicians more confidently escalate care for higher-risk patients while avoiding unnecessary interventions in those at lower risk of poor outcomes; (ii) identify patients at higher or lower risk than predicted by AJCC staging alone; and (iii) support more personalized management decisions by delivering a personalized risk assessment. The words "designed," "may", "can", "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results obtained in these studies, including with respect to the discussion of our tests in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to certain patients; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed or to be filed with the SEC, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.