CASTLE CONNOLLY NAMES UNITED DIGESTIVE PARTNER PRACTICE THIRD TOP PHYSICIAN PRACTICE FOR GASTROENTEROLOGY NATIONWIDE AND FIRST IN GEORGIA

United Digestive Physicians and Partner Practices Win a Combined 73 "Top Doctor/Best Of" Awards and Seven Partner Practice/Facility Awards for 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, a leading gastroenterology-focused provider platform, has earned 73 combined "Top Doctor/Best Of" accolades and seven partner practice/facility awards for 2024. Notably, Castle Connolly, the preeminent source of "Top Doctors" for over 30 years, has named Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, a United Digestive partner practice, the third-best physician practice for gastroenterology in the United States and first in Georgia based on the number of doctors awarded "Top Doctor" honors by Castle Connolly. Additionally, DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates, another United Digestive partner practice, earned the distinction of being the second-best physician practice for gastroenterology in Georgia.

Apart from Castle Connolly, Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report, Atlanta Magazine, and Naples Illustrated, among others, bestowed many other top honors to United Digestive, its partner practices, and facilities.

Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive, expressed his pride in the team's achievements, stating, "We are extremely proud of our physicians and partner practices for receiving these prestigious awards. This extraordinary accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence within our United Digestive family. The awards also further solidify our reputation as a leader in gastroenterology and serve as a reaffirmation of our mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

