Castlelake Launches Aviation Lending Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P., a global private investment firm and experienced leader in aircraft ownership and servicing, today announced the launch of a new Aviation Lending Program and the addition of Armin Rothauser to lead its development. This strategy seeks to provide financing solutions to buyers of commercial aircraft to enable them to navigate periods of disruption in the aviation sector while continuing to execute on their business plans.

"The aviation lending program is a natural extension of Castlelake's longstanding investment strategy in aviation while supporting our valued aviation-related partners across the industry," said Rory O'Neill, chief executive officer and managing partner of Castlelake. "We are pleased to welcome Armin to the Castlelake family, where his deep expertise will enhance our team's capabilities as we rollout this new program."

Through the Aviation Lending Program, Castlelake will seek to provide a variety of financing solutions to aircraft buyers including through mezzanine financing, senior secured financing and high loan-to-value financing. Castlelake's aviation lending program builds on the firm's 15 years of experience investing in the aviation sector throughout multiple business cycles, including periods of distress and capital dislocation. Castlelake's global aviation team comprises more than 60 dedicated professionals. The firm has acquired or managed more than 650 aircraft and 1,000 engines since its inception in 2005 and has developed relationships with more than 175 airline partners.

"Purchasers of aviation assets are in need of flexible and tailored financing solutions in the current, challenging environment," said Evan Carruthers, chief investment officer and co-founder of Castlelake. "With significant underwriting and structuring expertise, we believe we're well-positioned to partner with airlines, lessors and other industry participants to deliver these solutions in a way that aligns with our investment mandate."

Armin Rothauser joins Castlelake as head of aviation lending and partner to develop and lead Castlelake's Aviation Lending program. Prior to joining Castlelake, Armin led the hard asset credit business of a large global private investment firm. He has also held roles focused on transportation, infrastructure, and energy lending, structured credit and hard asset trading. In aggregate, Armin's experience spans more than 20 years in hard asset credit.

Castlelake, L.P. is a global private investment firm focused on investments in alternative assets, sub-performing notes and special situations, and is an experienced leader in aircraft ownership and servicing. With offices in Minneapolis, Dallas, New York, London, Dublin, Luxembourg and Singapore, the Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals. As of September 30, 2020, Castlelake manages approximately $18.4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.castlelake.com or www.castlelakeaviation.com.

